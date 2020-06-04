Open Menu

Klövern, GDS finance 417 Park Ave with $100M in Swedish bonds

Partners bought out 29 co-op unit holders for $184M in February

TRD New York /
Jun.June 04, 2020 11:00 AM
By Kevin Sun
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Photo illustration of GDSNY CEO Michael Kirchmann, Klövern CEO Rutger Arnhult and 417 Park Avenue (Google Maps, iStock)

Photo illustration of GDSNY CEO Michael Kirchmann, Klövern CEO Rutger Arnhult and 417 Park Avenue (Google Maps, iStock)

Klövern AB and GDS Development Management are set to finance their latest acquisition by tapping an uncommon source of capital for New York real estate: the bond market in Klövern’s home nation of Sweden.

The developers have secured a $100 million mortgage for the co-op building at 417 Park Avenue in Midtown East, according to property records filed Wednesday. The lender named on the document, Nordic Trustee & Agency AB, is acting as agent on behalf of Klövern’s bondholders in connection with $100 million in senior secured bonds, the document says.

Klövern, a publicly traded company in Sweden, has not released any disclosures about new bond issuances. The company most recently issued an unsecured bond series last May, denominated in Swedish kronor, according to its website.

Property records indicate that the 417 Park Avenue mortgage is the first New York senior mortgage ever issued by Nordic Trustee. Klövern and GDS did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The financing structure, in which a trust company provides a mortgage and issues securities to investors, appears broadly similar to CMBS loans as well as secured Israeli bond issuances, both of which are more common in New York.

Klövern and GDS acquired the property for $184 million in February, buying out all 29 co-op unit owners, and are likely to take advantage of the Midtown East rezoning to build a larger office building. At the time of the acquisition, Klövern noted in a press release that it was “initially financed mainly with bank loans.”

The 417 Park site marks Klövern’s fourth acquisition in New York, all of which have been in partnership with GDS. Two ongoing developments, at 1245 Broadway and 322-326 7th Avenue, are now expected to be completed one quarter later than planned given the coronavirus disruption, according to Klövern’s latest interim report. The start of construction on a third project, at 118 10th Avenue, has been pushed back from this quarter to next year.

Klövern’s real estate portfolio is heavily concentrated in Sweden, with New York properties accounting for 8 percent of its property value and Copenhagen another 8 percent.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
GDS Developmentmidtown eastReal Estate Finance

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
With a cooling trade war, stocks perform well, including real estate. (Credit: iStock)

Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease

Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
416 West 25th Street and Maverick Real Estate Partners principal David Aviram (Credit: Google Maps and LinkedIn)

Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case

Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
Joy Construction’s Eli Weiss (left), Maddd Equities’ Jorge Madruga (top), and Drew Katz with 20 Bruckner Boulevard in the Bronx (Getty; Google Maps)

“Dream” comes true for long-vacant Bronx ice house

“Dream” comes true for long-vacant Bronx ice house
 David Bistricer of Clipper Equity and 77 Commercial Street in Greenpoint (REIT and Google Maps)

Bistricer lands $386M construction loan for Greenpoint project

Bistricer lands $386M construction loan for Greenpoint project
109 East 79th Street and Victor Sigoura (Google Maps; Getty)

Victor Sigoura lands $133M construction loan for UES condo

Victor Sigoura lands $133M construction loan for UES condo
From left: Mapleton Rentals at at 1555-1575 61st Street in Mapleton, 1440 Story Avenue in Soundview, Beard-Van Brunt at 411 Van Brunt Street in Red Hook

Abraham Leser targets $74M refi for Brooklyn, Bronx properties

Abraham Leser targets $74M refi for Brooklyn, Bronx properties
A rendering of 1998 Second Avenue in Harlem and Peter Fine (Credit: GF55 Architects)

Peter Fine inks $70M construction loan for Harlem resi project

Peter Fine inks $70M construction loan for Harlem resi project
JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon and Fortress Investment Group's Wes Edens (Dimon via Mark Wilson/Getty Images; Edens via Scott Olson/Getty Images)

JPMorgan, Fortress are the latest firms to build up war chests

JPMorgan, Fortress are the latest firms to build up war chests
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.