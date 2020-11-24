Open Menu

Paul Simon chops price on his 32-acre New Canaan estate

Tri-State /
Nov.November 24, 2020 02:45 PM
TRD Staff
Paul Simon and his estate (Photos via Getty; Realtor)

It’s a seller’s market outside New York City, but Paul Simon is dropping the price on his 32-acre estate in Connecticut.

The music legend cut $2 million off the asking for the New Canaan estate, bringing the price to $11.9 million, according to Mansion Global. It’s still the priciest listing in the town, which is typically cheaper than neighboring Greenwich.

The white-washed brick Georgian-style main house was built in 1938 and has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Simon paid $16.5 million for the home in 2002, meaning a sale at the new price would still be $4 million less than what he paid, without factoring in property taxes and maintenance costs.[Mansion Global] —  Dennis Lynch

