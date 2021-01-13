Kushner Companies released new renderings of One Journal Square upon getting approval for the 2-million-square-foot development from Jersey City’s planning board, according to Jersey Digs.

The project has been in the works for about five years. Kushner Companies sued the Jersey City Redevelopment Agency in 2018 citing “anti-Trump bias” for ignoring a request for a tax abatement, then brought a similar suit in 2019 after its first case was dismissed. The two sides settled in October.

The project consists of two 52-story towers built over a 12-story base with a total of 1,723 rental units. The new design features blue-colored and more monolithic facades.

[Jersey Digs] — Dennis Lynch

