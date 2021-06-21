Open Menu

Real estate developer‘s widow sells oceanfront Golden Beach mansion for $22M

House was built in 1938

New York /
Jun.June 21, 2021 02:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
The Golden Beach property (Compass / One Sotheby's International Realty)

The Golden Beach property (Compass / One Sotheby's International Realty)

The widow of a late real estate developer sold an oceanfront mansion in Golden Beach for $22.2 million.

Records show Sandra Levy sold the 8,483-square-foot house at 577 Ocean Boulevard to 577 Ocean LP.

Levy, a philanthropist, is the widow of Sidney Levy, the former head of Levy Development Company. He also owned many other businesses, including Kenosha Auto Transport Company and Jupiter Industries, according to his obituary. He died in 2018.

The Levys purchased the oceanfront mansion in 1980 for about $900,000, records show. The property was listed in August for $23 million.

Ralph Arias of One Sotheby’s International Realty had the listing. According to Zillow, Kathleen Beasley of EXP Realty brought the buyer. Beasley could not be reached for comment.

Miami-Dade property records show the two-story mansion has 11 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Built in 1938, the home is on a 0.9-acre lot with 150 feet of ocean frontage.

The recent sale marks one of the more expensive home sales in Golden Beach. Other pricey sales include the founder of Blumberg Capital buying a waterfront mansion for $11 million, the founder of a healthcare company buying a waterfront teardown for $7.5 million, and billionaire Phillip Ragon buying an oceanfront house for $20 million.




