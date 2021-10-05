Open Menu

Aldi continues expansion with 9th Long Island store

Discount retailer on track to become third-largest grocer in U.S.

New York /
Oct.October 05, 2021 05:00 PM
TRD Staff
(iStock, aldi.us, illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)

Aldi’s push on Long Island and beyond is continuing as the grocer plans its next opening in Suffolk County for this month.

The German discount retailer is set to open in Shirley’s Floyd Harbor Retail Center at 855 Montauk Highway on Oct. 21, according to Newsday.

Aldi is leasing 23,000 square feet of space from the Damianos Realty Group, which owns the shopping center. Newsday reports it will be the first grocery store in the complex since it opened in 2007.

The supermarket will reportedly join two other tenants in the shopping center: an AT&T store and an Applebee’s restaurant. Newsday reports Northwell Health has also leased close to 9,000 square feet in the center and is hoping to open a facility there by the second quarter of next year.

The Shirley location is one of 100 stores Aldi plans to open this year. Since entering the island 10 years ago, the company already has established eight stores in Nassau or Suffolk counties, including two that opened in the past year in Valley Stream and North Babylon Plaza.

The company in August signed a lease for 30,000 square feet at Sayville Plaza in Bohemia. It remains unclear when that location will be up and running.

Aldi says the company is on track to become the third-largest grocer in the country by the end of 2022. With more than 2,100 stores nationwide, the chain trails Walmart as the U.S. leader with 3,570 grocery-oriented supercenters, followed by Kroger (2,742 stores) and Albertsons (2,278).

Read more

[Newsday] — Holden Walter-Warner




