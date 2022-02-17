Open Menu

On to the Next One: Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys selling NJ mansion

Celeb couple reportedly in contract to sell Eddie Murphy’s former estate at a loss

Feb.February 17, 2022 05:32 PM
TRD Staff
Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys with 191 Brayton Street in Englewood NJ (Getty, Zillow)

Alicia Keys may be a “Girl on Fire,” but her real estate dealings lately are anything but.

The 15-time Grammy winner and her acclaimed producer husband, Swizz Beatz, are in contract to sell their Englewood, New Jersey, estate for below its $9.9 million asking price, the New York Post reported.

That means the power couple could be taking a significant hit on the sale of 191 Brayton Street, which they purchased from comedy legend Eddie Murphy in two transactions totaling $12.1 million.

Keys and Swizz Beatz — whose real name is Kasseem Daoud Dean — paid $10.4 million for Murphy’s Brayton Street mansion in 2013, then added the adjacent lot, also owned by Murphy, a year later for $1.7 million. The pair then spent an additional $2 million to build an art gallery on the property, according to the Post.

The six-bedroom, ten-bathroom estate was built approximately 40 years ago. Amenities beyond the art gallery include an indoor pool, a bowling alley, a movie theater and a recording studio.

Keys and Dean first attempted to sell the full property in 2015 for $14.9 million, but failed to attract a buyer. According to the Post, they put it back on the market for $9.9 million last year.

The contracted buyer’s identity is unknown, but the Post reported that billionaire real estate developer Ben Ashkenazy toured the property twice. Christopher Boel of Christie’s International Real Estate has the listing.

It’s the second time in six months that the couple is poised to take a loss on a home sale. In August, they sold their 7,000-square-foot mansion on Camelback Mansion in Phoenix at a loss for $3.1 million after purchasing it in 2008 for $3.9 million.

Both New York City natives, Keys and Dean also sold a penthouse at 30 Crosby Street in Soho in 2013. But their “Empire State of Mind” appears to have given way to the allure of West Coast living: the couple dropped $20.8 million in 2019 for the Razor House, a cliffside mansion in La Jolla, California.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.