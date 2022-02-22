Open Menu

Chick-fil-A spreading its wings across Queens, Long Island

Fast-food chain adding five restaurants on peninsula

Feb.February 23, 2022 08:45 AM
TRD Staff
Chick-fil-A CEO Andrew Truett Cathy with 3859 Hempstead Turnpike (Chic Fil A, Google Maps, iStock)

More Chick-fil-A restaurants are coming to Long Island and Queens, continuing its proliferation across the area.

Building plans filed with local towns reveal at least four Chick-fil-A locations slated for Long Island in the coming months, Newsday reported. The Atlanta-based chain is also expecting a location in Queens to open this year.

The company debuted in New York City in 2015 with an eatery at West 37th Street and Sixth Avenue that generated lines around the block, as well as protesters.

It plucked out its first Brooklyn location,  across from Barclays Center, in 2018.

In Huntington Station, Chick-fil-A is planning a restaurant near the Target at 124 East Jericho Turnpike, having received conditional approval last year. Building permits for the project have not been approved yet, but the chain expects to open there this year.

In Levittown, it plans a 5,200-square-foot restaurant with outdoor seating and a drive-thru at 3859 Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown, where a Honda dealership once stood.

Shoes will soon turn to chews in West Babylon, where a Chick-fil-A will replace a former Payless in the Great South Bay Shopping Center, according to Newsday. A site plan for the 4,900-square-foot building has been submitted to Babylon town officials.

And in Riverhead, a site plan application has been filed for a 5,600-square-foot location as part of a larger retail development proposed by the Long Island Cauliflower Association. If approved, the Chick-fil-a would have indoor and outdoor seating, plus a three-lane drive-thru.

Chick-fil-A first opened on Long Island in 2015, at Port Jefferson Station. The chain now has seven locations open across Nassau and Suffolk counties. “We want ample opportunities to serve New Yorkers great food and excellent service, which is why we’re pursuing new sites in the Long Island area,” Chick-fil-A said in a statement.

With more than 2,700 restaurants in North America, Chick-fil-A is the biggest chicken chain in the United States by total sales, according to Technomic. Sales in the country grew 12.7 percent to $13.7 billion in 2020, and locations by 4.2 percent.

[Newsday] — Holden Walter-Warner




