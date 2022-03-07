With home values surging, American homeowners are tapping their equity at a rate not seen since before the Great Recession.

Homeowners tapped a combined $80 billion in equity through cash-out refinancing in the fourth quarter of last year, according to mortgage data provider Black Knight — the highest amount in any quarter since 2007 and the fifth consecutive quarter in which more than 1 million cash-out refinances were originated.

For the full year, homeowners withdrew $275 billion in equity as cash-outs increased 20 percent over 2020, on a dollar-value basis. As a share of total tappable equity, the rate of withdrawal more than doubled compared to 2019, but remains only about half the all-time high recorded in 2006.

The year’s $4.4 trillion in overall mortgage originations set a new record, slightly outpacing 2020’s $4.3 trillion. Refinancing accounted for $2.7 trillion of that total, down from $2.8 trillion in 2020 — a drop primarily driven by a steep decline in rate/term refinances. Purchase lending, meanwhile, rose to $1.7 trillion, the highest annual amount on record

The delinquency rate hit 3.3 percent in January, down from 3.38 percent in December and 5.85 percent in January 2021 and nearing a return to pre-pandemic levels. Prepayment activity fell to 24 percent, a more than two-year low.

Serious delinquencies — mortgages that are over 90 days past due — decreased by 9 percent in January, but remain twice as high as before the pandemic. New delinquency inflow appears to be returning to pre-pandemic levels, as 347,000 borrowers became 30-days delinquent in January, just 2 percent fewer than in January 2020.

Roughly half of January foreclosure starts were on loans that were already delinquent prior to the pandemic. Despite a spike compared to December, foreclosure starts remain more than 20 percent below pre-pandemic levels. A backlog of post-forbearance loans in active loss mitigation — plus another 275,000 that have finished loss mitigation but remain past due — could impact foreclosure metrics in the coming months.

Eight million borrowers have been in forbearance at some point since the onset of the pandemic. Of those, 90 percent have since exited their plans, with more than half returning to making mortgage payments and another 27 percent having paid off their mortgage in full.

While 70 percent of post-forbearance active foreclosures were already delinquent going into

the pandemic, foreclosures on post-COVID delinquencies rose 31 percent, climbing in

January.