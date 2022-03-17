Despite strong resistance from some community members, the LeFrak Organization received preliminary approval for a big Jersey City project.

It’s not as large as it once was, though.

On Tuesday, the city planning board granted preliminary approval to LeFrak’s project at 2 Sixth Street along the Hudson River pier, JerseyDigs reported. The Newport neighborhood project spans 8.5 acres and will deliver thousands of housing units to the area.

When the Pier 6 project first came to light, LeFrak was planning five towers on the site with 1,998 homes. That drew heat from the condominium board of the nearby, 25-story Mandalay on the Hudson, which launched a petition asking officials to scale back the project amid concerns around density, traffic and open space.

The condominium board ultimately some consideration: The latest iteration of the project dispenses with one of the towers and reduces the number of units to 1,723, JerseyDigs reported.

The two taller towers on the western part of the pier will stand 42 stories and be connected by a six-story parking garage. The shorter towers will reach 39 stories and also be connected by a six-story garage.

Ground-floor townhomes are included in the design of both parts of the development. The eastern portion is also set to include a 4,000-square-foot retail space.

Miami-based Arquitectonica is the architect of the project, which will involve the eastbound extension of Sixth Street, according to JerseyDigs. Parking for 897 cars and recreational areas in both pairs of towers are planned.

The development doesn’t require any variances and includes no affordable housing. LeFrak will need to provide 3D renderings when applying for final site approval.

Late last year, LeFrak earned approval for another Jersey City project, this one at 30 Park Lane North on the waterfront. The 387-unit building will span 33 stories and rise nearly 362 feet.

