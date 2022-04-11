Open Menu

Rental investors flood new home purchases

More than one in four rental investor house purchases in Q4 were newly built

National /
Apr.April 11, 2022 11:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

(iStock)

Housing inventory is low across the country, but more and more newly built homes aren’t going to individuals or families — they’re going to investors.

More than one in four houses purchased by rental investors in the fourth quarter was a newly built home, according to data from John Burns Real Estate Consulting LLC and the National Rental Home Council reported by the Wall Street Journal. That represents a massive increase from the third quarter of 2019, when new homes comprised only a 3 percent share for these investors.

Most new homes are still purchased by individuals and families, according to the Journal. But cash-rich investors see potential in single-family rentals, especially as mortgage rates rise, while builders benefit from selling to investors in bulk, turning a profit more quickly.

“Single-family rental is likely to continue to show some strength,” said Robert Dietz, chief economist at the National Association of Home Builders.

Investors have the money to blow on new homes. According to research firm Zelman & Associates, largest investors have only deployed about 25 percent of the $89 billion cumulatively amassed to build or buy new rental homes.

Single-family rentals have secured investors strong returns during the pandemic, aided by sustained demand, short supply and high prices in the housing market.

Read more

Securities advisory Green Street in November reported the expected risk-adjusted return on built-to-rent investments was 8 percent on average, higher than the weighted average return of 6.1 percent across all sectors.

At the time, Americans were being priced out of homeownership as prices on the housing market surged. People are now dealing with another challenging cost, as mortgage rates are soaring to their highest levels since the pandemic started.

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate has increased for multiple consecutive weeks, recently hitting 4.90 percent, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. As a result, mortgage origination demand is decreasing. Two weeks ago, applications dropped 6.3 percent from the prior week, reaching its lowest volume since the spring of 2019.

[WSJ] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ConstructionHome BuildersResidential Real EstateSingle Family Rentals

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Robert Mnuchin in front of 944 Fifth Avenue (Getty Images, Google Maps, iStock)
    Famed art dealer’s $20M co-op tops Manhattan luxury contracts
    Famed art dealer’s $20M co-op tops Manhattan luxury contracts
    Hamptons Market Data founder Adrianna Nava (Compass, iStock)
    Hamptons home inventory suffers historic drop: report
    Hamptons home inventory suffers historic drop: report
    1920 South Springdale Road in New Berlin, Wisconsin (Zillow, iStock)
    Wisconsin’s “Flintstones” cave mansion has an offer at $1.2M ask
    Wisconsin’s “Flintstones” cave mansion has an offer at $1.2M ask
    Chrishell Stause (Getty)
    “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause sold wedding ring to help pay for new home
    “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause sold wedding ring to help pay for new home
    Hawaii (Getty)
    Vacant oceanfront property on Hawaii’s Big Island sells for record $33.75M
    Vacant oceanfront property on Hawaii’s Big Island sells for record $33.75M
    200 Henry Street; Gaia's Mor Regensburger (Zillow, Gaia, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Stamford luxury loft conversion a “disaster,” must be torn down
    Stamford luxury loft conversion a “disaster,” must be torn down
    Taylor Swift's childhood home in Pennsylvania. (Realtor.com)
    Taylor Swifts’s childhood home in Pennsylvania on market for $1M
    Taylor Swifts’s childhood home in Pennsylvania on market for $1M
    Great Island in Darien and Darien First Selectman Monica McNally (Google Maps, DarienCT.Gov)
    Town emerges as potential buyer for $100M private island estate
    Town emerges as potential buyer for $100M private island estate
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.