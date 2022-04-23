Open Menu

Lake Tahoe estate asks $100M in bid for Nevada record

Four-acre property with private marina is state’s priciest listing

National Weekend Edition /
Apr.April 23, 2022 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Bluth Development's Chuck Bluth with Lake Tahoe (LinkedIn)

Bluth Development’s Chuck Bluth with Lake Tahoe (LinkedIn)

A massive Lake Tahoe estate hit the market asking $100 million and could be Nevada’s priciest home sale ever.

Bluth Development founder Chuck Bluth and his wife, Cindy, spent around $26 million building the roughly four-acre estate in the early 2000s, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The 20,000-square-foot, four-bedroom home is Nevada’s most expensive listing, and would set the state’s sale price record if it closes at or near asking, listing agent Jean Merkelbach of Engel & Völkers told the outlet.

The property includes a private beach with about 400 feet of lake frontage. There’s a marina with a floating dock and about 12 boat slips just off the grounds, which include two guest cottages.

Read more

Merkelbach told the Journal that Nevada’s ultra-luxury market has swelled in popularity in recent years, as the state offers lower taxes than California. Nevada has no state income tax, inheritance tax or estate tax, and fairly low property taxes. (Sales taxes are high, but that is of little consequence to high earners.)

A Zephyr Cove mansion notched Tahoe’s highest sale price for a single-family home when the 210-acre property sold for $48 million in 2013.

However, a listing that hit the market in September appeared to have the state’s record in its crosshairs.

“Nagi Tanka,” a property in Incline Village, named for the Lakota term meaning “Great Spirit,” asked $60 million for two parcels of land totaling 5.3 acres. The offering included a nearly 13,000-square-foot home overlooking the lake, a 3,800-square-foot guest house and a shared pier.

Another contender was the ranch featured in the TV series “Bonanza.” It hit the market in 2020 but fell short of the record, ultimately selling for $38 million.




    [WSJ] — Ellen Cranley

    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Lake TahoeLuxury Real EstateResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Nima Ghamsari, co-founder, Blend Labs (Blend Labs, iStock)
    Mortgage tech firm lays off 200 as rates surge, industry slumps
    Mortgage tech firm lays off 200 as rates surge, industry slumps
    From left: Casa Blanca's Hannah Bomze and Louis Buckworth in front of 20 Greene Street (LinkedIn/Hannah Bomze, LinkedIn/Louis Buckworth, 20 Greene Street)
    Soho penthouse scores record price for non-doorman building
    Soho penthouse scores record price for non-doorman building
    A photo illustration of "Foreclosure" signs (iStock)
    Foreclosures surge 181% to highest levels since March 2020
    Foreclosures surge 181% to highest levels since March 2020
    Corcoran Hamptons' Susan Breitenbach and 155 Surfside Drive in Bridgehampton (Corcoran)
    Hamptons rentals shoot for seven figures
    Hamptons rentals shoot for seven figures
    Clockwise from center: 2 East 88th Street, 11 East 69th Street, 1125 5th Avenue and 12 East 63rd Street (Google Maps, Elliman/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Ranking the top 20 home sales on the Upper East Side
    Ranking the top 20 home sales on the Upper East Side
    Jonah Hill and 36 Bleecker Street in Manhattan NYC (StreetEasy, Getty)
    Wolf of Bleecker Street: Jonah Hill in contract to sell Noho condo
    Wolf of Bleecker Street: Jonah Hill in contract to sell Noho condo
    From left: Colleen and Bradley Bell in front of their newly-purchased co-op at 2 East 70th Street (Getty Images, StreetEasy)
    Daytime TV honcho and former U.S. ambassador buy UES co-op for $11M
    Daytime TV honcho and former U.S. ambassador buy UES co-op for $11M
    From left: Yossi Benchetrit and Gaëlle Pereira Benchetrit in front of 432 Park Avenue (Altice USA, Facebook/Gaëlle Pereira Benchetrit, 432 Park Avenue, iStock)
    432 Park Avenue condo in $70M contract for in-house buyers
    432 Park Avenue condo in $70M contract for in-house buyers
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.