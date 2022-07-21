Rialto Capital president lists 5th Ave co-op for $19M

Rialto Capital president Jay Mantz is looking to offload his Fifth Avenue co-op for $19 million.

The full-floor unit at 944 Fifth Avenue has 10 rooms, including four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half bathrooms. Public records show Mantz purchased the apartment in 2007 for $16.8 million.

The apartment is serviced by a private elevator, which opens to the central foyer and 42-foot combined living room and library, along with a 18-foot formal dining room.

The entry foyer has a powder room and walk-in closet. A hallway leads to three bedrooms, two with en suite bathrooms and one used as a Pilates studio and gym. The primary bedroom suite offers views of Central Park.

Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing. Rialto did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The 14-story, 14-unit building at 944 Fifth Avenue was erected in 1925.

In April, the sale of a full-floor apartment at the Lenox Hill property belonging to Robert Mnuchin — art dealer and father of former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin — topped Olshan Realty’s weekly report on Manhattan luxury. It last asked $20 million.

Rialto provides investment management, asset management and special servicing. Lennar sold the real estate lending unit to Stone Point Capital in 2018 for $340 million.

Manhattan’s market has cooled off through the summer. Contract signings were down last month in Manhattan 30 percent for co-ops from a year ago and 29 percent for condos, according to a report by Miller Samuel for Douglas Elliman.

Jonathan Miller, author of the report, cited “boatloads of uncertainty” for the slowdown in contracts, pointing to war in Ukraine, high gas prices, high inflation, rising interest rates and commodity shortages.