Open Menu

Rialto Capital president lists 5th Ave co-op for $19M

Jay Mantz bought unit at 944 Fifth Avenue for $16M in 2007

New York /
Jul.July 21, 2022 03:15 PM
By Sasha Jones | Research By Greg Dool
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rialto Capital President Jay Mantz and 944 Fifth Avenue (Rialto Capital, Google Maps)

Rialto Capital President Jay Mantz and 944 Fifth Avenue (Rialto Capital, Google Maps)

Rialto Capital president Jay Mantz is looking to offload his Fifth Avenue co-op for $19 million.

The full-floor unit at 944 Fifth Avenue has 10 rooms, including four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half bathrooms. Public records show Mantz purchased the apartment in 2007 for $16.8 million.

The apartment is serviced by a private elevator, which opens to the central foyer and 42-foot combined living room and library, along with a 18-foot formal dining room.

The entry foyer has a powder room and walk-in closet. A hallway leads to three bedrooms, two with en suite bathrooms and one used as a Pilates studio and gym. The primary bedroom suite offers views of Central Park.

Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing. Rialto did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Read more

The 14-story, 14-unit building at 944 Fifth Avenue was erected in 1925.

In April, the sale of a full-floor apartment at the Lenox Hill property belonging to Robert Mnuchin — art dealer and father of former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin — topped Olshan Realty’s weekly report on Manhattan luxury. It last asked $20 million.

Rialto provides investment management, asset management and special servicing. Lennar sold the real estate lending unit to Stone Point Capital in 2018 for $340 million.

Manhattan’s market has cooled off through the summer. Contract signings were down last month in Manhattan 30 percent for co-ops from a year ago and 29 percent for condos, according to a report by Miller Samuel for Douglas Elliman.

Jonathan Miller, author of the report, cited “boatloads of uncertainty” for the slowdown in contracts, pointing to war in Ukraine, high gas prices, high inflation, rising interest rates and commodity shortages.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    co-opfifth avenueLuxury Real EstateResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A photo illustration of peace among buyers in housing market (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Bidding wars drop to lowest level since pandemic
    Bidding wars drop to lowest level since pandemic
    (Getty)
    Broken record: Mortgage demand hits (another) 22-year low
    Broken record: Mortgage demand hits (another) 22-year low
    Abe Haruvi and 244 West 74th Street (Google Maps, Getty)
    Haruvi family sells off half its NYC rental empire for $139M
    Haruvi family sells off half its NYC rental empire for $139M
    345 Ovington Avenue, Developer Xi Hui “Steven” Wu
    Brooklyn developer vanished with $4M in buyer deposits: lawsuit
    Brooklyn developer vanished with $4M in buyer deposits: lawsuit
    TRD Pro, Residential Real Estate, Cobble Hill, Carroll Gardens
    TRD Pro: Brooklyn’s top neighborhoods by average sale price
    TRD Pro: Brooklyn’s top neighborhoods by average sale price
    Thomas Ma and Fredrik Eklund
    A Fredrik Eklund-backed listing app offers brokers spin on social media
    A Fredrik Eklund-backed listing app offers brokers spin on social media
    Jeff Sutton and 2088 East 3rd Street in Gravesend (Google Maps)
    Jeff Sutton buys Gravesend home from Chera family for $14M
    Jeff Sutton buys Gravesend home from Chera family for $14M
    Roger Hertog with the Rose Hill Compound (Getty, Bespoke Real Estate)
    Rose Hill Compound in Water Mill hits market at $65M
    Rose Hill Compound in Water Mill hits market at $65M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.