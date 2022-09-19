Nicole Kushner Meyer lists Lenox Hill co-op for $12M

Kushner Companies may be buying big in North Jersey and South Florida, but its top brass is selling in Manhattan.

Nicole Kushner Meyer and her husband, Observer Media chairman Joseph Meyer, have listed their Lenox Hill co-op at 812 Park Avenue for $11.5 million. The couple purchased the home in 2013 for $8.5 million, records show.

The five-bedroom, 4,000-square-foot duplex, which occupies the pre-war building’s fifth and sixth floors, includes a formal gallery with a circular staircase, marble flooring, a wood-paneled library and a corner living room with a fireplace and views of Park Avenue and 75th Street.

Listing agent Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group declined to comment. A spokesperson for Meyer did not respond to a request for comment.

Meyer, the daughter of Kushner Companies founder Charles Kushner and sister of Jared Kushner, joined the family business as a principal in 2015 after a decade working in fashion. She was named president of the company last year, filling a vacancy left by Laurent Morali’s promotion to CEO.

Kushner Companies values its real estate holdings at more than $15 billion. Its marquee properties include the Puck Building in Nolita and a pair of under-construction residential towers at One Journal Square in Jersey City — a nearly $1 billion project. The company has also been expanding its Sun Belt multifamily portfolio, particularly in South Florida.

Meyer is not the only industry bigwig whose Lenox Hill home is currently up for sale. Bob Knakal recently listed his condo at 737 Park Avenue for $13.5 million, and Thor Equities’ quest to sell a six-story townhouse it owns on East 60th Street recently entered its 10th year. The commercial real estate firm led by Joe Sitt relisted the property this summer with townhouse specialist Leslie J. Garfield for $13.8 million.