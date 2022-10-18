Open Menu

Manocherian family unloads Midtown rental tower for $50M

LA investor picks up 181-unit Falcon Tower in Turtle Bay

New York /
Oct.October 18, 2022 06:23 PM
By Suzannah Cavanaugh | Research By Greg Dool
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Fred Manocherian with 245 East 44th Street

Freydun Manocherian with 245 East 44th Street (Getty, Street Easy)

Members of the Manocherian family unloaded a Midtown rental tower for $50.1 million, a rare sale for the prominent and long-standing Manhattan landlords.

The 31-story, 181-unit apartment building at 245 East 44th Street, known as Falcon Tower, sold for about $275,000 per unit, records show.

Five LLCs are listed as buyers on the property tax transfer and share an address with Stockdale Capital Partners and Triyar Realty Group, affiliated Los Angeles-based investment firms whose holdings are concentrated in industrial, retail, hospitality and office properties, according to their websites. Neither firm responded to a request for comment.

Built in 1987, the building is fully market-rate, according to tax records. It is a five-minute walk from Grand Central Terminal, and its one-bedroom units rent for around $4,000 a month, according to StreetEasy.

The Manocherians also did not respond to a request for comment on the deal, but the shifting dynamics of Manhattan’s rental market suggest they are selling at a good time.

After breaking records for most of the year, the median asking rent in Manhattan slipped for the second straight month in September, a sign that prices have risen as high as the market can bear and that the coming months could see further declines, according to appraiser Jonathan Miller.

For landlords, a declining rental market means diminishing returns when they sell. For certain buyers, though, New York’s multifamily market still gleams with upside.

Read more

Because 245 East 44th Street is an older property, the buyer could renovate the units and raise rents. While Manhattan’s median rent has slipped as lower-income tenants struggle with inflation, the city’s top-tier apartments continue to set records.

Those popping luxury prices signal that renters with ample budgets can bear larger price hikes to come, an opportunity for any investor hoping to rejuvenate an older building. And the end of the 421a property tax break has virtually stopped developers from starting rental projects, foretelling a future supply crunch that pushes up rents.

Led by patriarch Freydun Manocherian, who founded the New York Health & Racquet Club in 1973, the Manocherian family owns dozens of apartment buildings and thousands of units throughout Manhattan through their sister companies, Manocherian Brothers and Pan Am Equities.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateInvestment SalesMidtownMultifamily MarketNYC Rental Marketpan am equities

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Real Capital Analytics data showed that New York’s multifamily market had a very slow July. (Credit: iStock)
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    Nestio's Caren Maio (Credit: Emily Assiran)
    “Like TurboTax”: Nestio launches online leasing
    “Like TurboTax”: Nestio launches online leasing
    Sapir Organization’s Alex Sapir and MGM’s Chris Brearton with 260 Madison Avenue (The Sapir Organization, LinkedIn, LoopNet, Gettty)
    MGM Studios nabs 50K sf at Sapir’s 260 Madison
    MGM Studios nabs 50K sf at Sapir’s 260 Madison
    Signature Bank’s Joseph DePaolo
    Signature’s CRE loan growth defies rising rates
    Signature’s CRE loan growth defies rising rates
    From left: Creation’s Bob Agahi and David Sellers with McLellan One, Old Nichols, and Baylis 495 (Creation Equity)
    West Coast firm bets $200M on NJ, Long Island warehouses
    West Coast firm bets $200M on NJ, Long Island warehouses
    Small landlords attend rally outside Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office
    Small landlords hit limit with Hochul, turn to Zeldin
    Small landlords hit limit with Hochul, turn to Zeldin
    From left: Russ & Daughters' Niki Russ Federman and Josh Russ Tupper; Related Companies' Stephen Ross; and 50 Hudson Yards (Getty, LoopNet)
    Russ & Daughters to open shop at Related’s 50 Hudson Yards
    Russ & Daughters to open shop at Related’s 50 Hudson Yards
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.