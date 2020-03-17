Open Menu
Post Group and Plus Development plan offices on Vine St. in Hollywood

The eight-story project is Post’s second in Hollywood this year

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Mar.March 17, 2020 10:45 AM
Staff
Tyrone McKillen and a rendering of the Vine Street project (Credit: Hawkins\Brown Architects via Urbanize)
The Post Group and Plus Development want to build an eight-story mixed-use office building on Vine Street in Hollywood.

They filed plans for the project with the city on Monday, according to Urbanize. The development would replace a row of low-rise commercial buildings at the corner of La Mirada Avenue.

It is Post Group’s second project in Hollywood this year — in February the firm filed for a 10-story office project on Seward Street.

The eight-story project is planned with 117,000 square feet of office space and 7,800 square feet of ground floor retail. Four levels of parking with a total of 232 spaces is also planned.

The firms need the city to grant a zone change to allow for the project, which otherwise would exceed floor-area-ratio limits.

Renderings acquired show a modern-style structure with large windows and outdoor decks on some of the upper floors. Hawkins/Brown Architects is designing the project.

Tyrone McKillen’s Plus Development is active around the L.A. area. It worked with Pacific Property Partners on a 120-unit mixed-use project in Long Beach. It’s also built at least one single-family spec home in the Bird Streets[Urbanize]Dennis Lynch

