Post Group and Plus Development plan offices on Vine St. in Hollywood

The Post Group and Plus Development want to build an eight-story mixed-use office building on Vine Street in Hollywood.

They filed plans for the project with the city on Monday, according to Urbanize. The development would replace a row of low-rise commercial buildings at the corner of La Mirada Avenue.

It is Post Group’s second project in Hollywood this year — in February the firm filed for a 10-story office project on Seward Street.

The eight-story project is planned with 117,000 square feet of office space and 7,800 square feet of ground floor retail. Four levels of parking with a total of 232 spaces is also planned.

The firms need the city to grant a zone change to allow for the project, which otherwise would exceed floor-area-ratio limits.

Renderings acquired show a modern-style structure with large windows and outdoor decks on some of the upper floors. Hawkins/Brown Architects is designing the project.

Tyrone McKillen’s Plus Development is active around the L.A. area. It worked with Pacific Property Partners on a 120-unit mixed-use project in Long Beach. It’s also built at least one single-family spec home in the Bird Streets. [Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch