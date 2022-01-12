Uncle Sam will funnel another $68 million in renter relief to Californians.

But the latest chunk of renter assistance approved by the U.S. Treasury Department doesn’t come close to the $1.91 billion sought by the state, according to the Orange County Register.

“California will need significantly more funding from future federal reallocations in order to continue to meet the needs of low-income California renters impacted by COVID-19,” said Lourdes Castro Ramírez, secretary of the state’s Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners at the U.S. Treasury … to help those most at risk of eviction and homelessness stay housed.”

The latest influx of federal rent relief dollars is a windfall of sorts for California–part of a $239.9 million reallocation from states that have been slow in distributing assistance to pandemic-impacted tenants.

The Treasury Dept. is shifting $50.3 million to the state-run Housing is Key program and another $18.1 million to local programs across California.

The $68.4 million to California was the largest rental assistance reallocation, followed by $42.7 million to New Jersey, $27.2 million to New York and $17.8 million to Washington D.C.

California received $5.2 billion last year to help tenants pay back rent missed due to the pandemic.

The Treasury allocation comes after the state announced it would provide up to $80,000 in mortgage relief to families struggling to make their payments because of the pandemic.

