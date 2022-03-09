A unit of Marcus & Millichap has unveiled plans for a 206-unit apartment complex in Pasadena.

The Calabasas-based developer’s Summerhill Apartment Communities subsidiary presented renderings to the Pasadena Design Commission for two apartment buildings planned for 444 N. Fair Oaks Ave. and 425 N. Raymond Ave., Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

The two four- to five-story residential buildings would include 226,411 square feet on Fair Oaks Avenue and 12,432 square feet on Raymond Avenue.

They would replace Throop Lumber on a two-acre property just north of the 210 Freeway.

Summerhill, based in San Ramon, plans a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom flats inside buildings described as “a contemporary interpretation of the Main Street Commercial style.”

The new renderings depict a robust structure of up to five stories on Fair Oaks Avenue, sheathed in various grays and charcoal siding and stucco, with inset balconies and banks of double windows.

Plans also call for seven courtyard apartments in a restored three-story building on Raymond Avenue.

Of the total units, 11 percent – or 22 apartments – would be set aside for rent by very low-income households, where a single tenant would earn a maximum of $41,400 a year. Another 5 percent would be priced as workforce housing.

The Summerhill project is designed by KTGY, based in Downtown Los Angeles, and will feature a series of courtyards and arcades to allow pedestrian movement across the property.

Summerhill previously built the 105-unit Theo apartments on the other side of the 210 Freeway, in Pasadena’s Playhouse District.

[Urbanize Los Angeles, Pasadena Now] – Dana Bartholomew