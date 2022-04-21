Elton John sells Beverly Hills home for $75M

Months after expanding his Trousdale Estate home, singer Elton John has parted with a 20-acre estate in another corner of Beverly Hills, notching the second-highest sale of the year in Los Angeles, The Real Deal has learned.

John and his husband David Furnish sold 9904 Kip Drive in Benedict Canyon for $75 million, according to Los Angeles County records obtained by TRD. The home, which was custom-built in 2001, is a three-story Mediterranean villa that spans 24,260 square feet. It contains seven principal bedrooms, three en suite staff bedrooms, ten full bathrooms, a dozen half bathrooms, an 11-car subterranean garage and nine fireplaces, according to a previous report from Variety. It also has features such as a screening room, a wine cellar, a gym, an outdoor pool house with a kitchen and pizza oven and a lighted tennis court.

The buyer is 11Kip, LLC, which is represented by Larry Tyler, a partner at business management firm NKSFB. The entity is funding the purchase with a $52.5 million loan from Bank of America, records show.

The deal ranks as the second-most expensive home sale in Los Angeles so far this year, according to a TRD analysis of listings. The top spot is currently held by Bel Air mansion “The One,” which sold for $126 million at auction last month.

John and Furnish recently paid $8.5 million for a mansion in Trousdale Estates. That property is right next to what is reportedly their main residence. The couple has owned the Trousdale Estates property since 2012.

John and Furnish bought the Kip Drive property for $33 million in 2015. It was previously owned by Guess? co-founder Armand Marciano. The deal trims the couple’s property holdings. Aside from their Beverly Hills home, they also own properties in Downtown Atlanta, United Kingdom, Italy and France.