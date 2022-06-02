Elon Musk’s back-to-office order sets SpaceX up as SoCal test case
Memos from Elon Musk to SpaceX office staff: Either get to your desk for 40-plus hours a week or...
Signed contracts in Los Angeles County fell for a sixth-straight month in May, as low housing inventory continued to...
A proposed light rail line through the San Fernando Valley is set to pull out of the station with...
Another Bel Air megamansion is on the market. 755 Sarbonne Rd., a 15,000-square-foot home, was recently listed for $63...
California is in a drought and facing government-mandated restrictions on water use but experts say there’s still enough to...
A bill that would create a 1,000-foot buffer zone between large warehouse developments and residential areas has advanced through one chamber of the California legislature. The measure, known as Assembly Bill 2840, passed a...
A $2.3 billion makeover and expansion of Union Station in Los Angeles just picked up a $720-million head of...
Talk about makeovers: A 12-year-old city in northwest Riverside County plans to turn a dairy farm into its downtown. The Eastvale City Council has approved a revised plan to fashion a 158-acre downtown out...
Self-storage developer InSite wants to build a four-story facility in an industrial area south of Downtown Los Angeles. InSite...
Updated: 12:12 p.m. June 2, 2022 PT: The ask on a beachfront compound located at a point where the...
The Chinese parent company of Pacific Park co-developer Greenland USA is at risk of defaulting on its debt payments....
Aspiring chefs in Los Angeles can toss aside their prized cast-iron skillets. The city aims to ban gas stoves...
New York developer Ben Shaoul has acquired a Baldwin Hills retail center for $37.3 million, The Real Deal has...
A New York developer is moving forward with plans to redevelop the Los Angeles Times printing plant Downtown into...
Prominent L.A.-area commercial broker Greg Stumm has jumped to Bridge Industrial. Stumm was recently a director at Newmark, where...
Los Angeles city leaders have offered to buy a Chinatown apartment complex for $46 million in a move to...
A developer wants to build a six-story apartment building in West Adams––the latest proposal that would increase density in...
Gary Gold, a veteran executive vice president with Hilton & Hyland known for record-breaking sales of the Playboy Mansion...