L.A. County signed contracts fall for 6th-straight month

(iStock/Illustration by The Real Deal)
Ramit Varma exits mayoral race, endorses Caruso

Former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Ramit Varma iStock, votevarma.com)
The Agency goes Dutch

The Agency's Karina Nipperus (The Agency, iStock)
The Agency's Karina Nipperus (The Agency, iStock)
The Agency's Karina Nipperus (The Agency, iStock)
Latest News

Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes (California State Assembly, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons, iStock)

Warehouse “buffer bill” advances

By Trevor Bach | June 02, 2022 08:30AM

A bill that would create a 1,000-foot buffer zone between large warehouse developments and residential areas has advanced through one chamber of the California legislature.  The measure, known as Assembly Bill 2840, passed a...

Mayor Pro Tem Todd Rigby and a view of the former dairy farm (Eastvale, Google Maps, iStock)

Eastvale OK to turn dairy into downtown

TRD Staff | June 01, 2022 01:31PM

Talk about makeovers: A 12-year-old city in northwest Riverside County plans to turn a dairy farm into its downtown. The Eastvale City Council has approved a revised plan to fashion a 158-acre downtown out...

Rendering of the 8th and Alameda Studios project (Rios)

Atlas Capital moves on $650M studio project in DTLA

TRD Staff | May 31, 2022 03:47PM

A New York developer is moving forward with plans to redevelop the Los Angeles Times printing plant Downtown into...

Greg Stumm and Nick Siegel (LinkedIn)

Industrial broker Greg Stumm jumps from Newmark to Bridge

By Trevor Bach | May 31, 2022 03:06PM

Prominent L.A.-area commercial broker Greg Stumm has jumped to Bridge Industrial. Stumm was recently a director at Newmark, where...

A rendering of the proposed building at 2845 West Boulevard (LA City Planning, iStock)

Another turn toward density planned for West Adams

By Trevor Bach | May 31, 2022 01:00PM

A developer wants to build a six-story apartment building in West Adams––the latest proposal that would increase density in...

