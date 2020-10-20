Weekly condo sales volume in Miami drops below $40M

Condo sales and closed dollar volume fell again last week in Miami-Dade County.

A total of 110 condos sold for $35.8 million last week, down from the 123 units that sold for $50.3 million the previous week. Condos last week sold for an average price of about $325,000 or $269 per square foot.

The most expensive sale was for unit 7633 at Oceanside on Fisher Island. The unit sold for $3 million, or $1,049 per square foot, after 566 days on the market. Saddy Abaunza represented the seller while Karla Abaunza represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale of the week was for unit 705 at Murano at Portofino. The South Beach condo sold for $1.6 million, or $1,166 per square foot, after 73 days on the market. Candida Revilla represented the seller, while Lisa Van Wagenen represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17.



Most expensive

Oceanside #7633 | 566 days on market | $3M | $1,049 psf | Listing agent: Saddy Abaunza | Buyer’s agent: Karla Abaunza

Least expensive

The Point #2110 | 53 days on market | $552K | $325 psf | Listing agent: Victor Zylbersztajn | Buyer’s agent: Ana Aizenstat

Most days on market

Oceanside #7633 | 566 days on market | $3M | $1,049 psf | Listing agent: Saddy Abaunza | Buyer’s agent: Karla Abaunza

Fewest days on market

Brickell Flatiron #2901 | 1 day on market | $1.1M | $750 psf | Listing agent: Adriana Brito | Buyer’s agent: Giovanni Freitas

Eleven in the Roads #301 | 1 day on market | $850K | Listing agent: Oscar Teran | Buyer’s agent: Daniel Marinberg