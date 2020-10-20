Open Menu

Weekly condo sales volume in Miami drops below $40M

Top 10 sales ranged from $552K to $3M

TRD MIAMI /
Oct.October 20, 2020 09:45 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Condo sales and closed dollar volume fell again last week in Miami-Dade County.

A total of 110 condos sold for $35.8 million last week, down from the 123 units that sold for $50.3 million the previous week. Condos last week sold for an average price of about $325,000 or $269 per square foot.

The most expensive sale was for unit 7633 at Oceanside on Fisher Island. The unit sold for $3 million, or $1,049 per square foot, after 566 days on the market. Saddy Abaunza represented the seller while Karla Abaunza represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale of the week was for unit 705 at Murano at Portofino. The South Beach condo sold for $1.6 million, or $1,166 per square foot, after 73 days on the market. Candida Revilla represented the seller, while Lisa Van Wagenen represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17.

Most expensive

Oceanside #7633 | 566 days on market | $3M | $1,049 psf | Listing agent: Saddy Abaunza | Buyer’s agent: Karla Abaunza

Least expensive

The Point #2110 | 53 days on market | $552K | $325 psf | Listing agent: Victor Zylbersztajn | Buyer’s agent: Ana Aizenstat

Most days on market

Oceanside #7633 | 566 days on market | $3M | $1,049 psf | Listing agent: Saddy Abaunza | Buyer’s agent: Karla Abaunza

Fewest days on market

Brickell Flatiron #2901 | 1 day on market | $1.1M | $750 psf | Listing agent: Adriana Brito | Buyer’s agent: Giovanni Freitas

Eleven in the Roads #301 | 1 day on market | $850K | Listing agent: Oscar Teran | Buyer’s agent: Daniel Marinberg





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Fisher Islandluxury real estatemiami beach

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
A rendering of the monorail

Miami-Dade approves interim contract for monorail to Miami Beach

Miami-Dade approves interim contract for monorail to Miami Beach
Lord Balfour Hotel

Mezz lender forecloses on Ocean Drive hotel in South Beach

Mezz lender forecloses on Ocean Drive hotel in South Beach
121 N Hibiscus Drive (Realtor)

Waterfront Hibiscus Island mansion sells for $8M

Waterfront Hibiscus Island mansion sells for $8M
Eighty Seven Park (iStock)

Eighty Seven Park’s priciest penthouse sells for $37M

Eighty Seven Park’s priciest penthouse sells for $37M
Jeffrey Soffer and Fontainebleau Miami Beach (Getty)

Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s $1B loan exits special servicing

Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s $1B loan exits special servicing
Developer Camilo Miguel Jr. and renderings of the project

Mast Capital wins initial approval for shorter Mid-Miami Beach condo project

Mast Capital wins initial approval for shorter Mid-Miami Beach condo project
Len Blavatnik, Vlad Doronin and a rendering of the project (Credit: Mike Coppola/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Miami Beach approves zoning change allowing for Aman tower

Miami Beach approves zoning change allowing for Aman tower
Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and 1531 Stillwater Drive (Getty, Zillow)

Miami Beach slashes fines for illegal short-term rentals

Miami Beach slashes fines for illegal short-term rentals
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.