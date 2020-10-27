Open Menu

Condo sales and dollar volume up from last week

Top 10 sales ranged from $1.3M to $3.5M

Oct.October 27, 2020 10:30 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Condo sales and closed dollar volume increased last week in Miami-Dade County.

A total of 116 condos sold for $57.1 million last week, up from 110 units that sold for $35.8 million the previous week. Condos last week sold for an average price of about $492,000 or $357 per square foot.

The most expensive sale was for unit 3404 at Icon South Beach in Miami Beach. The unit sold for $3.5 million, or $947 per square foot, after 309 days on the market. Roland Ortiz represented the seller, while Robin Kluge represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale of the week was for unit 4603 at Porsche Design Tower. The Sunny Isles Beach condo sold for $3 million, or $955 per square foot, after 53 days on the market. Billy Nash represented the seller, while Alexandra Shvartsman represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Oct. 18 to Oct. 24.

Most Expensive

Icon South Beach #3404 | 309 days on market | $3.5M | $947 psf | Listing agent: Roland Ortiz | Buyer’s agent: Robin Kluge

Least expensive

1000 Venetian #1101 | 89 days on market | $1.3M | $710 psf | Listing agent: James Michael Bryan | Buyer’s agent: Danell Van Orden

Most days on market

Harborview #4631 | 711 days on market | $2.5M | $911 psf | Listing agent: Amorette Robertson | Buyer’s agent: Maria Oneide Gioia

Fewest days on market

Porsche Design Tower #4603 | 53 days on market | $3M | $955 psf | Listing agent: Billy Nash | Buyer’s agent: Alexandra Shvartsman





