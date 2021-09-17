Starwood Capital Group paid $18.3 million for a development site in West Palm Beach where the sellers, two New York development firms, had planned to build a large multifamily project.

An affiliate of Miami Beach-based Starwood bought the 1.3-acre vacant lot at 350 South Australian Avenue from 350 Development LLC, an entity with ties to Hyperion Group and Winter Properties.

Last December, Winter Properties and Hyperion received approval for design changes and setback variances to build a 425-unit rental complex. The 17-story project was supposed to be the first South Florida development for the two firms.

Hyperion — led by CEO Rob Vecsler — and Winter Properties acquired the site for $1.1 million in October 2019, records show. The property, which is within West Palm Beach’s downtown master plan, is zoned for up to 25 stories and more than 300 units.

Starwood is currently building a new six-story headquarters at 2340 Collins Avenue designed by Gensler. The project totals 144,430 square feet, including 8,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and a 305-space parking garage. The real estate investment firm is financing the construction with a $76 million loan and will occupy more than 50 percent of the new building once it’s completed later this year.

In 2018, Starwood Capital relocated from Greenwich, Connecticut, to its current corporate office at 1601 Washington Avenue.