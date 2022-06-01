Fendi Chateau closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
Miami-Dade condo sales declined during the fourth week of May. Dollar volume last week totaled $166 million, down from...
The owner of the Galleria Fort Lauderdale mall has dusted off a formerly contentious proposal to redevelop the property,...
AMAC and ROVR got a jump start on their planned multifamily project near Aventura in the form of a...
“South Florida by the numbers” is a web feature that catalogs the most notable, quirky and surprising real estate...
Mast Capital cashed out of a prime retail property in South Beach, selling a Walgreens store for $9.4 million....
UPDATED, June 1, 11:26 a.m.: LCOR is making its South Florida development debut with plans for a 540-unit apartment tower in Miami’s growing Arts...
The first big flip in recent memory seemed too good to be true. Russell Weiner, the billionaire founder of...
UPDATED, May 31, 6:50 p.m.: Lineaire Group is launching sales of Surf Row Residences, a boutique luxury townhouse development...
Ryan Serhant is expanding to South Florida with a $100 million listing of an oceanfront estate in Golden Beach....
The housing market has been the record-shattering domain of sellers since the start of the pandemic, but Redfin CEO...
Developer and broker Tony Cho is no longer involved in the $1 billion-plus Magic City Innovation District mega project...
Lou Pai, who was a top executive at Enron prior to the company’s collapse in the early 2000s, scooped...
New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams paid $6.8 million for a waterfront house in Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas...
UPDATED: May 31, 2:33 p.m.: Reveneer, Ryan Transportation I Tower 101 I Fort Lauderdale Four tenants leased space at...
With at least a dozen projects in the works, Brickell stands to gain over 6,000 apartments and condos over...
Jordan Gimelstein and David Spitz joined Inhouse Commercial to launch an investment sales division. Principal Jared Robins launched the...
UPDATED, April 12, 2022, 1:12 p.m.: Public housing has gone middle class. Billed as “workforce housing,” it mimics a private-sector trend in places where home prices and rents have soared beyond the household budgets...
In late February, Jonathan Lickstein, managing broker at LoKation Real Estate, headed towards Pembroke Pines for another stop on...