Developer pays $49M for Arts & Entertainment District dev site with plans for 540-unit rental tower

LCOR's Anthony Barsanti and Anthony Tortora with 1775 Biscayne Boulevard (LCOR, Zillow) Arts & Entertainment District
LCOR's Anthony Barsanti and Anthony Tortora with 1775 Biscayne Boulevard (LCOR, Zillow)
Galleria Fort Lauderdale owner revives, revamps redevelopment proposal

Renderings and plans for the redevelopment of the Galleria Mall in Fort Lauderdale (Dwell Design Studio and Adache Group Architects)
AMAC, ROVR score $67M construction loan for Aventura Park multifamily project

From left: RVOR's Oscar Rodriguez, Ricardo Vadia, and AMAC's Maurice Kaufman in front of 17990 West Dixie Highway near Aventura (Google Maps, AMAC, RVOR, iStock)
Mast Capital sells South Beach Walgreens for $9M

Mast Capital's Camilo Miguel Jr. with 524 Jefferson Avenue (Marcus & Millichap, Bloomberg)
Fendi Chateau closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

A photo illustration of the Fendi Chateau Ocean Residences at 9349 Collins Avenue (Fendi Chateau, iStock)
Mast Capital sells South Beach Walgreens for $9M

By Francisco Alvarado | June 01, 2022 10:30AM

Mast Capital cashed out of a prime retail property in South Beach, selling a Walgreens store for $9.4 million....

From left: Waterford Property Company’s John Drachman with the Oceanaire complex in Long Beach and Affiliated Development's Nick Rojo with the Bohemian project in Lake Worth Beach (Renderings via Kobi Karp, Oceanaire)
Los Angeles

Public housing goes middle class

By Lidia Dinkova and Isabella Farr | April 12, 2022 08:45AM

UPDATED, April 12, 2022, 1:12 p.m.: Public housing has gone middle class. Billed as “workforce housing,” it mimics a private-sector trend in places where home prices and rents have soared beyond the household budgets...

These brokerages are winning South Florida’s talent wars
Issue

By Adam Farence | April 13, 2022 08:45AM

In late February, Jonathan Lickstein, managing broker at LoKation Real Estate, headed towards Pembroke Pines for another stop on...

