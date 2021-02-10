Brooklyn Fare inks 25-year Upper West Side lease
Brooklyn Fare is expanding its footprint into the Upper West Side. The grocer has signed a 25-year, 21,600-square-foot lease...
The creator of a New York City campaign fund to which real estate titan Stephen Ross and others have...
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has moved to foreclose on a Manhattan hotel building owned by Prodigy Network, a...
A competitor to Dealpath’s transaction management software has wrapped a new funding round. New York-based Nativ closed a $3...
Across the country, cities are rebounding. Young, white-collar workers are taking advantage of record-low mortgage rates and remote work...
Former President Donald Trump has a new job. As president of his Mar-a-Lago club, Trump meets the definition of...
Nearly a year into the pandemic, the world has changed. People have yoga studios in their living rooms, pick...
Serhant is bringing his new brokerage to Soho. The celebrity broker’s firm has outgrown its initial office in Tribeca and has signed a 15,000-square-foot lease to take over the four-level building at 372 West...
Salesforce has made a statement that is sure to worry office landlords. “The 9-to-5 workday is dead,” wrote Brent...
The 10 largest Manhattan loans recorded in January totaled $1.95 billion, a 7 percent decrease from December’s total. For...
Covid is the top issue for Democratic voters in the city, but they have mixed feelings on who should...
Downtown Capital Partners, an alternative lender based in White Plains, New York, fired off a note to All Year...
Though applications for home loans fell last week as mortgage rates ticked up, the average loan to purchase a home reached an all-time high. An index tracking applications to purchase homes dropped 5 percent,...
The Yard is opening a new location out of a now-defunct Midtown hotel. The flex-office provider told The Real...
Condé Nast is taking its lease disagreement at One World Trade Center to the next level. The magazine publisher,...
The lobby inside the Milstein family’s office building next to Grand Central Terminal looks like something from a tech...
In the first week of February, 79.2 percent of renters in 11.6 million market-rate units paid all or some...
Linda Lambert, whose husband, Eastdil Secured founder Ben Lambert recently died, is relocating to a waterfront Miami Beach spec...