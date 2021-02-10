Open Menu

Salesforce: Employees can work from home forever

Salesforce president Brent Hyder (Saleforce, iStock)
Salesforce president Brent Hyder (Saleforce, iStock)
Salesforce: Employees can work from home forever

Ryan Serhant leases 15K sf to open Soho HQ

Celebrity broker Ryan Serhant and his firm's future office. (PopShop, Ryan Serhant)
Ryan Serhant leases 15K sf to open Soho HQ

Mayoral poll shows Yang ahead, McGuire with uphill battle

(Getty, iStock/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)
Mayoral poll shows Yang ahead, McGuire with uphill battle

Average home mortgage reaches record $402K

Mortgage applications drop as rates rise. (Unsplash)
Average home mortgage reaches record $402K

These were the largest Manhattan real estate loans in January

From left: 410 Tenth Avenue, 100 Park Avenue, a rendering of 230 East 20th Street, a rendering of 30 Morningside Drive, SL Green's Marc Holliday (Photos via Google Maps, Getty, Gramercy Square, 30 Morningside Drive/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for TRD) 
These were the largest Manhattan real estate loans in January

Latest News

75 West End Avenue (Photos via Brodsky, Wikipedia Commons)

Brooklyn Fare inks 25-year Upper West Side lease

By Akiko Matsuda | February 10, 2021 12:30PM

Brooklyn Fare is expanding its footprint into the Upper West Side. The grocer has signed a 25-year, 21,600-square-foot lease...

Brooklyn Fare inks 25-year Upper West Side lease
AKA United Nations at 234 East 46th Street (Google Maps, iStock)

Bank forecloses on Prodigy’s AKA United Nations hotel building

By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan | Research By Orion Jones | February 10, 2021 11:30AM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has moved to foreclose on a Manhattan hotel building owned by Prodigy Network, a...

Bank forecloses on Prodigy’s AKA United Nations hotel building
Nativ co-founders Adam Kerr and Jeff Saul (Nativ, iStock)
National

Proptech startup raises money to compete with Dealpath

By Rich Bockmann | February 10, 2021 11:00AM

A competitor to Dealpath’s transaction management software has wrapped a new funding round. New York-based Nativ closed a $3...

Proptech startup raises money to compete with Dealpath
Louisville, Kentucky (iStock/Photo illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
National

Cities come back: Home prices up 15% in 3 months

TRD Staff | February 10, 2021 10:35AM

Across the country, cities are rebounding. Young, white-collar workers are taking advantage of record-low mortgage rates and remote work...

Cities come back: Home prices up 15% in 3 months
Photo illustration of Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago (iStock, Getty/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for TRD)
Miami

Trump argues to live in Mar-a-Lago — as an employee

TRD Staff | February 10, 2021 10:00AM

Former President Donald Trump has a new job. As president of his Mar-a-Lago club, Trump meets the definition of...

Trump argues to live in Mar-a-Lago — as an employee
Celebrity broker Ryan Serhant and his firm's future office. (PopShop, Ryan Serhant)

Ryan Serhant leases 15K sf to open Soho HQ

By Erin Hudson | February 10, 2021 09:30AM

Serhant is bringing his new brokerage to Soho. The celebrity broker’s firm has outgrown its initial office in Tribeca and has signed a 15,000-square-foot lease to take over the four-level building at 372 West...

Ryan Serhant leases 15K sf to open Soho HQ
Salesforce president Brent Hyder (Saleforce, iStock)
National

Salesforce: Employees can work from home forever

By Sasha Jones | February 10, 2021 09:10AM

Salesforce has made a statement that is sure to worry office landlords. “The 9-to-5 workday is dead,” wrote Brent...

Salesforce: Employees can work from home forever

Inside The National issue

arrow_forward_ios
Paradise found: Can Francis Suarez make Miami the next Big Tech mecca?
Paradise found: Can Francis Suarez make Miami the next Big Tech mecca?
Paradise found: Can Francis Suarez make Miami the next Big Tech mecca?
Multifamily’s trillion-dollar tango
Multifamily’s trillion-dollar tango
Multifamily’s trillion-dollar tango
Biden’s fair housing face-off
Biden’s fair housing face-off
Biden’s fair housing face-off
Inside mall owner Namdar’s rapid growth story
Inside mall owner Namdar’s rapid growth story
Inside mall owner Namdar’s rapid growth story
Seismic shifts in the flex-office market
Seismic shifts in the flex-office market
Seismic shifts in the flex-office market
Ray McGuire photographed by Axel Dupeux.
The Closing: Ray McGuire
The Closing: Ray McGuire
arrow_forward_ios
Mortgage applications drop as rates rise. (Unsplash)
National

Average home mortgage reaches record $402K

By Erin Hudson | February 10, 2021 07:00AM

Though applications for home loans fell last week as mortgage rates ticked up, the average loan to purchase a home reached an all-time high. An index tracking applications to purchase homes dropped 5 percent,...

Average home mortgage reaches record $402K
The Yard CEO Morris Levy and 8 Herald Square (Google Maps, iStock)

The Yard expands into now-defunct Herald Square hotel

By Akiko Matsuda | February 09, 2021 06:00PM

The Yard is opening a new location out of a now-defunct Midtown hotel. The flex-office provider told The Real...

The Yard expands into now-defunct Herald Square hotel

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.