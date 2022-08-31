Open Menu

Empire strikes back, buys Midtown office with Namdar

830 Third Avenue with Empire Capital's Ebi Khalili and Josh Rahmani (Empire, VTS, Getty)
Is the Loft Law the answer to NYC’s illegal basement problem?

Goldman Sachs lightens Covid rules in push for full-time office return

Coworking startup The Wing shuts down

Latest News

A photo illustration of Bed Bath & Beyond interim CEO Sue Gove (Getty Images, Bed Bath & Beyond)

Bed Bath & Beyond cutting 150 stores

By Holden Walter-Warner | August 31, 2022 05:00PM

One of the most recognizable home brands is shrinking its footprint in a bid to keep the business afloat. Bed Bath & Beyond is closing hundreds of stores and laying off a sizable percentage...

The Wing's Lauren Kassan with 25 W 39th Street
National

Coworking startup The Wing shuts down

By Pat Ralph | August 31, 2022 04:11PM

The Wing’s wings have been permanently clipped. The coworking startup has permanently shut its six U.S. locations effective immediately, the company wrote in an email to members on Tuesday. Insider was first to report...

Aerin Lauder and 660 Park Avenue (Getty Images, Google Maps)

Cosmetics heiress Aerin Lauder sells Upper East Side co-op

By Harrison Connery | August 31, 2022 03:56PM

Billionaire cosmetics heiress and fashion icon Aerin Lauder is movin’ on up. Lauder, the granddaughter of Estee Lauder, founder...

RXR Realty’s Scott Rechler and 75 Rockefeller Plaza (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images, dconvertini/CC BY-SA 2.0/via Wikimedia Commons)

RXR lands $260 million refi for 75 Rockefeller Plaza

By Pat Ralph | August 31, 2022 02:45PM

RXR Realty has secured a nine-figure loan for one of Midtown Manhattan’s most recognizable office and retail buildings. The...

Starwood’s Barry Sternlicht and Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
National

Regulators weighing new rules for non-traded REITs

TRD Staff | August 30, 2022 05:30PM

Privately-held real estate investment trusts could soon face more scrutiny over how much an individual invests and what a...

Silverstein's Larry Silverstein and KRE's Murray Kushner with 808 Pavonia Avenue (Hollwich Kushner, CityRealty, Getty)
Tri-State

Kushners, Silverstein team on Jersey City development

TRD Staff | August 30, 2022 04:30PM

The Kushners are continuing their dominance of the Jersey City multifamily development market, albeit through different companies. The KRE...

