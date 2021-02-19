The definitive real estate SPAC tracker
National
By E.B. Solomont | February 19, 2021 09:00AM
Blink and you’ll miss a new SPAC. With billions of dollars flowing into blank-check firms, a growing number of real estate players are targeting proptech. As an alternative to the traditional IPO, special-purpose acquisition...
Cuomo signs bill barring evictions of some small businesses
By Kathryn Brenzel | March 09, 2021 07:57PM
More than a month after the legislature approved it, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed a measure that expands commercial...
Eleanor Roosevelt townhouse back on market at $16M
By Erin Hudson | March 09, 2021 07:15PM
The former home of Eleanor Roosevelt is back on the market with a new price and drastic makeover. The...
Does taxing the wealthy really drive them away?
National Archive Issue
By Akiko Matsuda | October 26, 2020 03:15PM
This year’s spring housing market came a couple of months later than usual to the leafy suburbs of New...
Startup sues Zillow for suppressing lower-fee listings
National
TRD Staff | March 09, 2021 04:45PM
A startup brokerage hit Zillow Group with an antitrust lawsuit on Tuesday, alleging the listing giant stifles competition and...
Ruling clears path for Times Square Edition hotel foreclosure
TRD Staff | March 09, 2021 04:00PM
Maefield Development’s Times Square Edition is one step closer to foreclosure. A judge granted the hotel’s lenders, led by...
Derek Jeter relists lakefront estate outside NYC with $2M price cut
Tri-State
TRD Staff | March 09, 2021 03:15PM
Yankees Hall of Famer Derek Jeter has relisted his lakefront mansion outside New York City with a $2 million...
$6.4M Cobble Hill townhouse tops list of Brooklyn luxury contracts
By Erin Hudson | March 09, 2021 02:30PM
The first week of March saw a surge in high-priced townhouses going into contract in Brooklyn. Deals for 19...
Sonic to open first location in Manhattan
By Sasha Jones | March 09, 2021 01:45PM
Sonic, founded in 1953 in Oklahoma as Sonic Drive-In, will try to make it in New York. The fast-food chain is opening its first location in Manhattan at 966 Sixth Avenue, between West 35th...