Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Cuomo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images; iStock)
Eleanor Roosevelt and her former 74th Street house. (Compass, Getty)
20 Times Square and Maefield Development’s Mark Siffin (Edition Hotels)
Derek Jeter and the lakefront mansion (Getty, Redfin, Wikipedia Commons)
Ian Schrager and the Public Hotel at 215 Chrystie Street (Getty, Google Maps, Public Hotel)
Clockwise left: Sam Zell, Spencer Rascoff, David Simon, and Russell Galbut
National

The definitive real estate SPAC tracker

By E.B. Solomont | February 19, 2021 09:00AM

Blink and you’ll miss a new SPAC. With billions of dollars flowing into blank-check firms, a growing number of real estate players are targeting proptech. As an alternative to the traditional IPO, special-purpose acquisition...

Gov. Phil Murphy (left) and billionaire David Tepper
National Archive Issue

Does taxing the wealthy really drive them away?

By Akiko Matsuda | October 26, 2020 03:15PM

This year’s spring housing market came a couple of months later than usual to the leafy suburbs of New...

Rex CEO Jack Ryan and Zillow CEO Rich Barton. (Jack Ryan via LinkedIn, Rich Barton via Zillow Group)
National

Startup sues Zillow for suppressing lower-fee listings

TRD Staff | March 09, 2021 04:45PM

A startup brokerage hit Zillow Group with an antitrust lawsuit on Tuesday, alleging the listing giant stifles competition and...

966 6th Avenue (Google Maps, iStock)

Sonic to open first location in Manhattan

By Sasha Jones | March 09, 2021 01:45PM

Sonic, founded in 1953 in Oklahoma as Sonic Drive-In, will try to make it in New York. The fast-food chain is opening its first location in Manhattan at 966 Sixth Avenue, between West 35th...

The Flatbush Savings Bank at 1045 Flatbush Avenue (Google Maps)

Demolition of historic Flatbush bank building begins

TRD Staff | March 09, 2021 11:30AM

Community preservation groups were unable to stop the razing of a historic bank building in Flatbush. Demolition has begun...

VTS CEO Nick Romito and Rise Buildings CEO Prasan Kale (VTS, Rise Buildings)
National

VTS to acquire office-tracking app for about $100M

TRD Staff | March 09, 2021 10:00AM

As companies consider how they can safely bring employees back to offices, mobile apps that can monitor worker movements...

Discount stores like TJ Maxx, Home Goods, and Dollar General are preparing to open more stores even as larger retailers face challenges. (iStock)
National

Discount chains thrive amid retail meltdown

TRD Staff | March 09, 2021 09:05AM

What retail meltdown? While department and chain stores have been suffering since even before the pandemic, discount retailers — including Five Below, HomeGoods, TJ Maxx and Dollar General — are ramping up to open...

Previous rendering of 250 Water Street (left) and a new rendering (right) with Howard Hughes Corporation CEO David O’Reilly (The Howard Hughes Corporation/SOM)

Howard Hughes hopes smaller Seaport project will work this time

By Keith Larsen | March 09, 2021 08:30AM

After intense pushback from development-averse community groups and a rejection by the height-averse Landmarks Preservation Commission, the Howard Hughes...

