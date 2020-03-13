Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusBlackstoneCompassWeWork

$5B American Dream to shut through the month

Decision follows that of other malls to close to prevent spread of the virus

TRD TRI-STATE /
Mar.March 13, 2020 06:19 PM
By Mary Diduch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
American Dream Mall (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

American Dream Mall (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

The long-delayed, $5 billion American Dream Mall is temporarily shutting just months after its grand opening because of the coronavirus.

The mall and entertainment center, located in East Rutherford, N.J., partially opened in the fall after over a decade of delays. The closures are slated to begin after the weekend and run through March, though the mall said there have not been any cases of the coronavirus, according to a note posted on the mall’s website from its chief executives.

“After carefully reviewing the guidelines of public health agencies and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we have made the difficult, but responsible, decision to close American Dream, beginning Monday, March 16, 2020 to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Don and Mark Ghermezian, co-chief executive officers of Triple Five Group, the mall’s owner.

The DreamWorks Water Park was scheduled to open March 19. That also has been postponed, but American Dream did not provide a new opening date.

New Jersey’s Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency earlier this week and prohibited gatherings of 500 people or more.

The news of the mall’s temporary shuttering comes as New York City’s museums have closed to prevent community spread of the illness and sports leagues have ended seasons prematurely. Schools across the country are also asking students to stay home, and employers are having employees work remotely.

New Jersey has 50 cases of the coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, and New York state has more than 400. Globally, there have been 132,000 cases and 5,000 deaths reported.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
NYC RetailRetail Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Modell's CEO Mitch Modell and a Modell's Sporting Goods store in New York (Modell by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Store by Ajay Suresh via Wikipedia Commons)

Modell’s Sporting Goods prepares to file for bankruptcy
An illustration of Chairman of Starwood Capital Group Barry Sternlicht (Credit: iStock)

Sternlicht on retail’s woes: Tenants have done “incredibly shitty job” running stores
Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton (Credit: Getty Images, Mike Mozart via Flickr)

Bed Bath & Beyond to invest $1B in store upgrades and buybacks
Kitopi CEO Mohamad Ballout (Credit: Kitopi and iStock)

“Smart” kitchen and delivery startup raises $60M for US expansion
Vornado CEO Steve Roth and 595 Madison Avenue (Credit: Google Maps and Getty Images)

Fendi, Berluti take over old Coach flagship at 595 Madison
From left: Authentic Brands Group CEO Jamie Salter, Simon Property Group CEO David Simon, and Forever 21 CEO Do Won Chang (Credit: Getty Images)

Forever 21’s biggest landlord could become its new owner
Ex-Barneys CEO Daniella Vitale (Credit: Getty Images, Google Maps)

Barneys’ lights still on, but workers left in dark
Faith Hope Consolo (Credit: Getty Images, iStock)

The real story behind Faith Hope Consolo’s glamorous life
arrow_forward_ios