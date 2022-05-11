NewYork-Presbyterian takes 75K sf at Tishman Speyer’s Spiral
NewYork-Presbyterian is the latest high-profile tenant to lease space at Tishman Speyer’s The Spiral in Hudson Yards. The medical...
Their decade-long court battle with Douglas Durst over a Long Island City development site is over. But lawyers representing...
Brad Zackson’s development firm scored three loans totaling $115 million for its Fordham Landing project in the Bronx and...
Listing your upstate home on Airbnb might draw frowns from neighbors but usually not public criticism — unless you...
Cushman & Wakefield is resisting an order to comply with an investigation into Donald Trump and the Trump Organization....
John Usdan’s Midwood Investment and Development is planting its flag in the West Village. Midwood on Tuesday closed on...
Brookfield Asset Management is planning to spin off its asset management business. The Toronto-based investment manager plans a new...
According to a recent Consumer Reports survey, 31% of consumers either plan to go electric with their next vehicle,...
The New York City Housing Authorities has been sending tenants into a panic with erroneous notices saying their Section...
A sizable industrial site could gas up the commercial real estate market in South Brooklyn. One of the fuel...
Toll Brothers has chosen Stamford for its first big multifamily play in Connecticut. The publicly traded homebuilder’s apartment division...
Three months ago, a Crown Heights family was ushered by activists back into their home after being locked out...
Jeff Goldberg’s Fairstead — the multifamily investment firm he founded with his brother, CBRE’s Andrew Goldberg, in 2014 — is a family business. It’s just not the family business. “My entire family, all my...
Oceanwide Holdings has lost control of a Manhattan development site where it planned to build a 1,500-foot skyscraper. The...
In its second earnings report after being spun off from a tobacco company, Douglas Elliman came to grips with...
Money managers are making waves with office leases, but even their deep pockets aren’t enough to pick up the...
One developer’s concession is another City Council member’s “bread crumbs.” Developers trying to save One45, a proposed 915-unit project...
The streaming wars appear to be slowing down, but not the race for studio space in New York. Soundstage...