Lawyers slam Durst delay over LIC project

From left: Developer Bruce Teitelbaum and Durst Organization CEO Douglas Durst and 44-02 Vernon Boulevard (Getty Images, LoopNet, iStock)
NewYork-Presbyterian takes 75K sf at Tishman Speyer’s Spiral

Tishman Speyer's Rob Speyer with 66 Hudson Boulevard (Tishman Speyer, Loopnet)
Midwood closes on $102M West Village property, plans renovations

Midwood's John Usdan with Candela Tower (Midwood, Candela Tower)
Former fuel oil terminal hits market in Gravesend

1776 Shore Parkway in Gravesend (JLL)
The Closing: Jeff Goldberg

Latest News

Former Hudson Common Council member Rebecca Wolff (Facebook, iStock, DesignStudio/Public domain/Wikimedia Commons, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
Tri-State

Airbnb listing backfires on Hudson Valley woman

TRD Staff | May 11, 2022 02:30PM

Listing your upstate home on Airbnb might draw frowns from neighbors but usually not public criticism — unless you...

Donald Trump, Brett White, and Letitia James with 40 Wall Street (Getty, Cushman & Wakefield, 40 Wall Street, iStock)

Cushman pushes back on subpoena in Trump property probe

By Holden Walter-Warner | May 11, 2022 01:30PM

Cushman & Wakefield is resisting an order to comply with an investigation into Donald Trump and the Trump Organization....

Brookfield's Bruce Flatt (Brookfield, iStock)

Brookfield to spin off asset management business

TRD Staff | May 11, 2022 12:10PM

Brookfield Asset Management is planning to spin off its asset management business. The Toronto-based investment manager plans a new...

1776 Shore Parkway in Gravesend (JLL)

Former fuel oil terminal hits market in Gravesend

TRD Staff | May 11, 2022 09:45AM

A sizable industrial site could gas up the commercial real estate market in South Brooklyn. One of the fuel...

777 Summer Street in Stamford and Toll Brothers Apartment Living president Charlies Elliott (Silverback Development, Toll Brothers)
Tri-State

Toll Brothers to build 355 apartments in Stamford; Schuster out

By Holden Walter-Warner | May 11, 2022 08:30AM

Toll Brothers has chosen Stamford for its first big multifamily play in Connecticut. The publicly traded homebuilder’s apartment division...

Issue

The Closing: Jeff Goldberg

By Rich Bockmann | May 11, 2022 07:30AM

Jeff Goldberg’s Fairstead — the multifamily investment firm he founded with his brother, CBRE’s Andrew Goldberg, in 2014 — is a family business. It’s just not the family business. “My entire family, all my...

80 South Street and Oceanwide Holding's Lu Zhiqiang (ATCHAIN, Getty)

Oceanwide loses control of Manhattan supertall site

By Isabella Farr | May 11, 2022 07:00AM

Oceanwide Holdings has lost control of a Manhattan development site where it planned to build a 1,500-foot skyscraper. The...

Douglas Elliman's Howard Lorber (Getty, iStock)
National

Douglas Elliman profits plunge more than 50%

By Sasha Jones | May 10, 2022 06:27PM

In its second earnings report after being spun off from a tobacco company, Douglas Elliman came to grips with...

CBRE's Anthony Jasenski and Kaufman Astoria Studios (CBRE, Google Maps)

New York+? Studio properties rise in the region

TRD Staff | May 10, 2022 03:00PM

The streaming wars appear to be slowing down, but not the race for studio space in New York. Soundstage...

