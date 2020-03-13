Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusBlackstoneCompassWeWork

Analysis: As coronavirus spreads, here are all the active hot water violations in NYC

Crown Heights North topped this list, with 85 open violations for lack of hot water

TRD NEW YORK /
Mar.March 13, 2020 01:45 PM
By Georgia Kromrei
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Credit: iStock)

(Credit: iStock)

Though the Center for Disease Control is urging the public to wash their hands, some renters may not be able to.

An analysis of hot water violations issued in New York City so far in 2020 shows that more than two thousand violations issued by the department of housing and preservation for lack of hot water remain open.

An open violation doesn’t necessarily mean a problem is unresolved, explained Matthew Creegan, spokesman for New York City’s Housing Preservation & Development (HPD). But it does mean that a violation was issued, and the owner has not yet certified that they have corrected it. The agency treats hot water violations as an emergency, and if the owner fails to make a repair, HPD says it will make emergency repairs and bill the landlord.

“Whether or not there’s a virus, [hot water] is an essential service,” Creegan said. “It’s just as bad to not have heat and hot water whether it’s the coronavirus or the flu. People need hot water and heat all year round, not just now.”

As of late Thursday afternoon, there were 95 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York City, according to officials.

The agency said that it has been responding to complaints about heat and hot water, which frequently come in together, within two days, on average. According to HPD, landlords are mandated to provide hot water all year at a constant minimum temperature of 120 degrees Fahrenheit. This analysis discounted violations that were issued before 2020 (even if they remain unresolved, as many do) and violations for hot water that was too hot — a complaint that is not uncommon.

Read more of our coverage on coronavirus

The neighborhoods with the most open hot water violations are majority black and largely in Brooklyn, according to The Real Deal’s analysis: Crown Heights North, has the highest number of open violations with 85; Flatbush follows with 82; Prospect Lefferts Gardens-Wingate has 59; and Stuyvesant Heights has 52. Williamsbridge-Olinville, in the East Bronx, has 58 open hot water violations.

Map of the most NYC open hot water violations

(Click to enlarge)

Graph of the most NYC open hot water violations

Source: Housing Preservation and Development, Department of City Planning (Click to enlarge)

Does your apartment not have hot water? Write to reporter Georgia Kromrei at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Affordable HousingCoronavirus

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
A rendering of 165 Broome Street (Credit: Handel Architects)

Nonprofit plans affordable housing development near Essex Crossing
All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
An Apple store at 767 5th Avenue (Credit: Wikipedia)

Apple closes most stores in effort to curb virus spread
Brian Chesky (Credit: Mike Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times, iStock)

Virus outbreak has cost Airbnb tens of millions of dollars so far
Miami Beach orders all restaurants with occupancy over 250 to close or reduce capacity due to coronavirus

Miami Beach orders all restaurants with occupancy over 250 to close or reduce capacity due to coronavirus
Compass' Rory Golod and Douglas Elliman's Howard Lorber (Credit: Getty Images; iStock)

Elliman shuts offices, Compass sends staff home as coronavirus cases mount in New York
Value of Russell Galbut’s Norwegian Cruise Line stock plunges by $21M amid coronavirus

Value of Russell Galbut’s Norwegian Cruise Line stock plunges by $21M amid coronavirus
A chaotic week for stock markets has impacted REITs in some sectors far more than others. (Credit: background by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images; iStock)

Real estate stocks split into winners and losers after hectic week
arrow_forward_ios