From office closures to international real estate markets, TRD is covering how the pandemic is affecting the industry

TRD NEW YORK
Mar.March 13, 2020 08:00 AM
Staff
As the coronavirus wreaks havoc on global markets, The Real Deal is following how the pandemic is playing out in the real estate industry. We’re looking to get granular, with coverage ranging from how office landlords are keeping tenants safe to what safety nets exist for struggling retailers.

For residential or tech-related tips, reach out to E.B. Solomont at [email protected]

For commercial or development-related tips, reach out to Eddie Small at [email protected]

For New York residential brokerage or residential sale tips, reach out to Erin Hudson at [email protected]

For NYCHA, shelter or housing policy tips, reach out to Georgia Kromrei at [email protected]

For South Florida residential, multifamily and event cancellation tips, reach out to Katherine Kallergis at [email protected]

For construction or labor-related tips, reach out to Kathryn Brenzel at [email protected]

For banking, finance or tax-related tips, reach out to Keith Larsen at [email protected]

For international real estate market and retail-related tips, reach out to Kevin Sun at [email protected]

For markets, hotel or retail tips, reach out to Mary Diduch at [email protected]

For office market or building closure tips, reach out to Rich Bockmann at [email protected]. You can also send tips about hotels as well as financing and debt markets.

For developer or short-term rental-related tips, reach out to Sylvia Varnham O’Regan at [email protected]

For South Florida-specific tips, reach out to [email protected]

For Los Angeles-specific tips, reach out to [email protected]

For Chicago-specific tips, reach out to [email protected]

