Amid intensifying public calls for a moratorium on evictions, New York City is halting evictions for one week.

Lucian Chalfen, a spokesperson for the New York Office of Court Administration, confirmed that the moratorium will go into effect for one week, starting Monday.

“Effective immediately, we have imposed a one-week moratorium on evictions in New York City, subject to further extension upon review,” a memo from Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks said. “Simultaneously, we are directing that until further notice, the New York City Housing Court decline to issue new eviction warrants when a party has not appeared in court.”

Last night, New York City Deputy Mayor of Housing and Economic Development Vicki Been said that the New York City Housing Authority would halt residential evictions.

Tenant advocates, housing organizers and even presidential candidates pushed for the measure. The demand for a moratorium on evictions was reiterated in a letter to the Court of Appeals late Thursday, and signed by 24 New York state senators, including Sen. Brad Hoylman, Sen. Brian Kavanagh, Sen. Julia Salazar and Sen. Todd Kaminsky.

Groups representing smaller landlords have voiced concerns that they are being asked to shoulder a disproportionate amount of the financial burden in a public health crisis.

The moratorium applies only to New York City, officials said.