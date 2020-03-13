Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusBlackstoneCompassWeWork

NYC enacts one-week moratorium on evictions

The measure will go into effect Monday, and last one week

TRD NEW YORK /
Mar.March 13, 2020 02:27 PM
By Georgia Kromrei
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Governor Andrew Cuomo (Credit: Cuomo by Kevin Hagen/Getty Images; iStock)

Governor Andrew Cuomo (Credit: Cuomo by Kevin Hagen/Getty Images; iStock)

Amid intensifying public calls for a moratorium on evictions, New York City is halting evictions for one week.

Lucian Chalfen, a spokesperson for the New York Office of Court Administration, confirmed that the moratorium will go into effect for one week, starting Monday.

“Effective immediately, we have imposed a one-week moratorium on evictions in New York City, subject to further extension upon review,” a memo from Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks said. “Simultaneously, we are directing that until further notice, the New York City Housing Court decline to issue new eviction warrants when a party has not appeared in court.”

Last night, New York City Deputy Mayor of Housing and Economic Development Vicki Been said that the New York City Housing Authority would halt residential evictions.

Tenant advocates, housing organizers and even presidential candidates pushed for the measure. The demand for a moratorium on evictions was reiterated in a letter to the Court of Appeals late Thursday, and signed by 24 New York state senators, including Sen. Brad Hoylman, Sen. Brian Kavanagh, Sen. Julia Salazar and Sen. Todd Kaminsky.

Groups representing smaller landlords have voiced concerns that they are being asked to shoulder a disproportionate amount of the financial burden in a public health crisis.

The moratorium applies only to New York City, officials said.

Read more of our coverage on coronavirus

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusEvictionsrent regulationRental Market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
An Apple store at 767 5th Avenue (Credit: Wikipedia)

Apple closes most stores in effort to curb virus spread
Brian Chesky (Credit: Mike Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times, iStock)

Virus outbreak has cost Airbnb tens of millions of dollars so far
Miami Beach orders all restaurants with occupancy over 250 to close or reduce capacity due to coronavirus

Miami Beach orders all restaurants with occupancy over 250 to close or reduce capacity due to coronavirus
Compass' Rory Golod and Douglas Elliman's Howard Lorber (Credit: Getty Images; iStock)

Elliman shuts offices, Compass sends staff home as coronavirus cases mount in New York
Value of Russell Galbut’s Norwegian Cruise Line stock plunges by $21M amid coronavirus

Value of Russell Galbut’s Norwegian Cruise Line stock plunges by $21M amid coronavirus
A chaotic week for stock markets has impacted REITs in some sectors far more than others. (Credit: background by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images; iStock)

Real estate stocks split into winners and losers after hectic week
REBNY president James Whelan (Credit: Whelan by Evan Gutierrez)

NYC’s biggest landlords pledge to halt evictions for three months
Coronavirus chaos is driving lenders to safe, stable projects such as 445 West 35th Street (Credit: iStock and Google Maps)

Coronavirus chaos driving lenders to safer projects amid low interest rates
arrow_forward_ios