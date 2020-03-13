Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusBlackstoneCompassWeWork

NYC’s largest Chinese restaurant closes amid global health crisis

Jing Fong’s Upper West Side location will remain open

TRD NEW YORK /
Mar.March 13, 2020 10:00 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jin Fong Restaurant at 20 Elizabeth Street and Governor Andrew Cuomo (Credit: Jing Fong by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for VICE Media; Cuomo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Jin Fong Restaurant at 20 Elizabeth Street and Governor Andrew Cuomo (Credit: Jing Fong by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for VICE Media; Cuomo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

New York’s largest Chinese restaurant has shuttered.

Chinatown restaurant Jing Fong, which can seat up to 800 guests, closed on Thursday due to a drop-off in business due to coronavirus, the New York Post reported.

The final decision to close was made yesterday after Gov. Cuomo announced a ban on gatherings of more than 500 people. The owners said business had dropped 30 to 40 percent in the restaurant’s Upper West Side location, which will remain open for the time being.

“We will re-open when everything passes,” Claudia Leo, the restaurant’s marketing director said. “Honestly we have no idea when. Maybe when there is a vaccine and a cure but there is no light at the end of this tunnel right now.”

The closure of the classic Chinatown restaurant comes amid a general slowdown due to the novel coronavirus, which was officially deemed a pandemic this week. Hotel occupancy has plunged and retail tenants in other countries have taken a hit. [NYP] — Georgia Kromrei

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
chinatownCoronavirusNYC Restaurants

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
An Apple store at 767 5th Avenue (Credit: Wikipedia)

Apple closes most stores in effort to curb virus spread
Brian Chesky (Credit: Mike Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times, iStock)

Virus outbreak has cost Airbnb tens of millions of dollars so far
Miami Beach orders all restaurants with occupancy over 250 to close or reduce capacity due to coronavirus

Miami Beach orders all restaurants with occupancy over 250 to close or reduce capacity due to coronavirus
Compass' Rory Golod and Douglas Elliman's Howard Lorber (Credit: Getty Images; iStock)

Elliman shuts offices, Compass sends staff home as coronavirus cases mount in New York
Value of Russell Galbut’s Norwegian Cruise Line stock plunges by $21M amid coronavirus

Value of Russell Galbut’s Norwegian Cruise Line stock plunges by $21M amid coronavirus
A chaotic week for stock markets has impacted REITs in some sectors far more than others. (Credit: background by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images; iStock)

Real estate stocks split into winners and losers after hectic week
REBNY president James Whelan (Credit: Whelan by Evan Gutierrez)

NYC’s biggest landlords pledge to halt evictions for three months
Coronavirus chaos is driving lenders to safe, stable projects such as 445 West 35th Street (Credit: iStock and Google Maps)

Coronavirus chaos driving lenders to safer projects amid low interest rates
arrow_forward_ios