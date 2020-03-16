Open Menu
Greenpoint condo was Brooklyn’s priciest contract last week

Borough’s luxury residential deals included 12 houses and three condos

TRD NEW YORK /
Mar.March 16, 2020 02:30 PM
By Eddie Small
155 Noble Street and 372 Clermont Avenue in Brooklyn (Credit: Google Maps)

155 Noble Street and 372 Clermont Avenue in Brooklyn (Credit: Google Maps)

A condo in Greenpoint was the priciest residential property to go into contract in Brooklyn last week.

The three-bedroom unit at 155 Noble Street went for $4.75 million. It spans 2,558 square feet. The price works out to $1,857 per square foot.

Overall, Brooklyn saw 15 contracts signed for $2 million or more last week, including 12 houses and three condos, according to the latest report from Compass. The report looks at homes in the borough asking $2 million or more.

The average price of those contracts was about $3 million, and the total volume was about $45.3 million. The properties spent an average of 119 days on the market and sold at an average of 1 percent less than their asking prices. It was a slower week than the one before, when 21 contracts were signed for about $62.8 million.

The second priciest deal to go into contract, at $4.25 million, was for a townhouse at 372 Clermont Avenue in Fort Greene. The five-bedroom unit spans 4,200 square feet and went into contract at a 6 percent discount after 192 days on the market. Per square foot, the cost was $1,012.

Other notable Brooklyn deals last week included a townhouse at 111 6th Avenue in Park Slope for about $4.2 million and a condo at 78 Amity Street in Cobble Hill for $3.35 million.

