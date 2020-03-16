Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusBlackstoneCompassWeWork

HFZ assemblage play leads New York’s mid-market investment sales

Company purchased three properties on the Upper East Side for a total of about $49M

TRD NEW YORK /
Mar.March 16, 2020 08:00 AM
By Eddie Small Research by Nicholas Severin
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
150-152 East 79th Street (Credit: Google Maps)

150-152 East 79th Street (Credit: Google Maps)

There were four properties that traded in New York’s mid-level investment sales market last week: a trio of adjacent sites on the Upper East Side and a warehouse in Brooklyn. Here are the details:

1. HFZ Capital bought 150-152 East 79th Street on the Upper East Side for about $30.5 million from Montrose Lexington Associates. Both mixed-use properties stand four stories tall with two residential units, according to the city. The purchase appears to be part of an assemblage play HFZ has been working on since at least 2017, when the firm purchased 1131 Lexington Avenue for $7.1 million. In 2018, the firm bought 1135 Lexington Avenue for $22.5 million.

2. HFZ also purchased 154 East 79th Street on the Upper East Side as part of its potential assemblage play for $18.65 million. The company bought the four-story mixed-use building from a Manhattan-based LLC. It contains three residential units and spans 4,080 square feet, according to the city.

3. A New Mexico-based LLC bought a one-story warehouse in Williamsburg for $18.2 million from Kevsta Inc. The property at 167-171 North First Street spans 13,860 square feet, according to the city.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Investment SalesReal Estate Investment

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)

Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
Blackstone's Jonathan Gray, Gaedeke Group's Sabine Gaedeke Stener and 44 Wall Street (Credit: Stener by Gaedeke Group; Gray by Drew Angerer/Getty Images, 44 Wall Street via Google Maps)

Blackstone sells office tower at 44 Wall Street for $200M
Clockwise from top left: 136-18 Maple Avenue in Flushing, 109 Avenue A and 47-49 West 39th Street (Credit: Google Maps)

Flushing vacant lot leads New York’s mid-market investment sales
Clockwise from left: The Chrysler Building, The Putnam Portfolio, CBRE's Darcy Stacom, JLL's Andrew Scandalios, The Coca-Cola Building and Cushman & Wakefield's Doug Harmon

A tight hustle: TRD’s annual tally of the city’s biggest investment sales firms
Arthur Shapolsky of Shapolsky Real Estate and 143 East 62nd Street (Credit: Facebook, Google Maps)

Real estate titan: I was duped on deal by elderly button-shop owner
622-628 West 153rd Street (Credit: Google Maps)

Chetrit family plans colossal resi project in Washington Heights
1515 Grand Concourse and 16 East 82nd Street (Credit: Google Maps, 16 East 82nd Street by Duplex NYC via Leslie J. Garfield)

Bronx multifamily deal leads New York’s mid-market investment sales
2 Grand Central and from left Rockwood Capital's Walter Schmidt, Robert Gray and Peter Falco (Credit: iStock)

Rockwood looks to get nearly $600M for Grand Central office tower
arrow_forward_ios