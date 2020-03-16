Open Menu
To The Real Estate Community About The Coronavirus

TRD NEW YORK /
Mar.March 16, 2020 12:00 PM
By Amir Korangy
Amir Korangy

To the Real Estate Community:

This is a difficult time for the industry.

If 2020 didn’t already feel hard enough as a real estate professional with a sluggish market, rent reform laws, broker fees lawsuits, plunging stock prices and the looming recession, the coronavirus took this year to a different – and much more serious – place.

As Americans continue to navigate this new environment, The Real Deal is committed to ensuring that we continue our editorial mission: providing real-time news that will keep our community informed. And not just how the pandemic is playing out broadly in the real estate industry. We’re looking to get granular, with coverage ranging from how office landlords are keeping tenants safe to what safety nets exist for struggling retailers.

To that end, we will be launching a weekly webinar series called TRD Talks Live, where we will host industry leaders via video conference.  Our hope is to continue to support the industry by sharing knowledge, information and advice that will help you and your business.

After all, we are all in this together.

Thank you,

Amir Korangy

Founder | Publisher

