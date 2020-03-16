Open Menu
Wynn, MGM close Las Vegas casinos over coronavirus concerns

Wynn Resorts is shutting down for two weeks, while MGM will shut down until further notice

Mar.March 16, 2020 09:31 AM
Staff
Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts International in Las Vegas (Credit: Wynn; Nadavspi~commonswiki via Wikipedia Commons)

Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts International will temporarily close their Las Vegas casinos in an effort to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

Wynn Resorts will close its casinos for two weeks starting Tuesday, according to the Wall Street Journal. MGM will close its eight resorts, which include Bellagio and Mirage, indefinitely.

Casino operators had already been closing portions of their resorts like theaters and nightclubs, and tourism to Las Vegas has dropped in the wake of global travel restrictions. The International Council of Shopping Centers announced on Friday that it would postpone its annual REcon event in the city, which attracts thousands of visitors from around the country.

A guest at a convention at MGM’s Mirage tested positive for coronavirus last week, and the company said that several of its employees had come down with the virus days later.

Companies have been closing across the country over coronavirus concerns, including bars and restaurants in New York, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Washington and Ohio. [WSJ] — Eddie Small

