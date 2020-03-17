Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusBlackstoneCompassWeWork

De Blasio considering shelter-in-place order

Residents would only be able to leave their homes for “essential needs”

TRD NEW YORK /
Mar.March 17, 2020 03:38 PM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Credit: EuropaNewswire/Gado/Getty Images)

Mayor Bill de Blasio (Credit: EuropaNewswire/Gado/Getty Images)

Mayor Bill de Blasio is considering an order that would require the city’s 8.6 million residents to stay in their homes in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayor on Tuesday said he will decide in 48 hours whether or not to impose the shelter-in-place order, NBC News reported. The order would require residents to stay in their homes except for “essential needs” such as shopping for groceries.

“New Yorkers should be prepared right now for the possibility of a shelter-in-place order,” de Blasio said. “The decision will be made in the next 48 hours.”

The move would follow similar orders in cities like San Francisco and Oakland, and would be New York City’s most drastic step yet in the attempt to curb the deadly virus.

But in a statement, Melissa DeRosa, secretary to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said the state had not considered such a measure.

“The emergency policies that have been issued are of statewide impact, and the Governor is making every effort to coordinate these policies with our surrounding states,” Melissa DeRosa, secretary to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said in a statement. “Any blanket quarantine or shelter in place policy would require State action and as the Governor has said, there is no consideration of that for any locality at this time.”

De Blasio recently made the decision to close the city’s schools and order bars and restaurants to close except for take-out or delivery.

The state also put a moratorium on evictions, but hasn’t said whether or not foreclosure cases will be put on hold. [NBC] – Rich Bockmann

Contact Rich Bockmann at [email protected] or 212-673-5081.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Bill de BlasioCoronavirus

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
TRD Talks Live: hear from NYC’s biggest brokerage heads

TRD Talks Live: hear from NYC’s biggest brokerage heads
Hudson Yards (Credit: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Hudson Yards is latest coronavirus casualty
US Federal reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and President Donald Trump (Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images and ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Real estate pros weigh in on Fed and Trump’s moves to bolster economy from COVID-19 pains
Mayor Dean Trantalis (Credit: Larry Marano/Getty Images)

Restaurants, bars and gyms to shut down immediately in Fort Lauderdale
A surprise petition for a rent strike appeared online today. New York tenant groups say they don’t support it (Credit: Twitter, iStock)

West Coast pol calls for NY rent strike. Tenant groups say not so fast
Mayor Bill de Blasio and Westchester Square Hospital in the Bronx (Credit: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images; Google Maps)

New York City seeking sites for coronavirus triage centers
Governor Andrew Cuomo and 1 QPS's Fitness Center at 23-01 42nd Road (Credit: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images; Fitness Center by SLCE Architects/PMG)

Gym ban applies to residential buildings: state
(Credit: iStock)

Restaurants, bars, gyms and theaters ordered to close in Miami-Dade
arrow_forward_ios