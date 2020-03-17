Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusBlackstoneCompassWeWork

Georgetown plans 1.1M sf Hudson Yards office building

Developer once planned 66-story hotel on waterfront site

TRD NEW YORK /
Mar.March 17, 2020 09:30 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Georgetown president and CEO Adam Flatto and an aerial of 260 12th Avenue (Credit: Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Google Maps)

Georgetown president and CEO Adam Flatto and an aerial of 260 12th Avenue (Credit: Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Google Maps)

As a 10-year easement with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey nears expiration, Georgetown Company has big plans for a waterfront site near Hudson Yards which it has owned for over 50 years.

The development firm, headed by Adam Flatto, is planning a 25-story, 1.1-million-square-foot office building on the site, Commercial Observer reported. Georgetown plans to break ground next year and tenant delivery is expected in 2024.

Georgetown acquired the site in the 1960s and has used the site as a parking lot. The company filed plans in 2008 to build a 66-story hotel on the lot, but these were not approved.

In 2010, the developer entered into an easement agreement with the Port Authority to allow for a new tunnel across the Hudson River. New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie killed those plans, but the easement, which expires this September, remained in place.

A spokesperson for the Gateway Program Development Corporation told CO that the Georgetown site is needed for ventilation for a new tunnel. Georgetown declined to comment.

The office development, which will cost more than $1 billion, will include large floor plates attractive to tech tenants, similar to those at the Oxford Properties’ St. John’s Terminal, a source told CO.

Georgetown’s lot, on 12th Avenue between West 29th and 30th streets, shares a block with Douglaston Development’s 931-unit apartment project at 601 West 29th Street and Lalezarian Properties’ 260-unit mixed-use development at 606 West 30th Street, both of which began construction last year. [CO] — Kevin Sun 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real Estategeorgetown companyHudson Yards

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
(Image by Wolfgang & Hite via Dezeen)

Hudson Yards megadevelopment inspires a new line of sex toys
The Observation Deck at Hudson Yards (Credit: Adam Pogoff)

Views from 1,100 feet: A tour of Related’s “the edge,” the tallest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Hudson Yards (Credit: Getty Images and Wikipedia)

Facebook close to finalizing Hudson Yards office deal: report
Former Forest City CEO MaryAnne Gilmartin and P.C. Richard executive Thomas Pohmer with Site 5 at Flatbush and Atlantic Avenues (Credit: Getty Images, IMA Long Island, and Google Maps)

Why nothing ever gets built on this Pacific Park site
Brian Chesky (Credit: Mike Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times, iStock)

Virus outbreak has cost Airbnb tens of millions of dollars so far
The International Council of Shopping Centers sent a memo to members on Friday

ICSC suspends real estate’s biggest trade show due to coronavirus
Safehold’s Jay Sugarman and 685 Third Avenue (Credit: iStar and Google Maps)

Safehold finances 685 Third ground with $135M from John Hancock
The now-global economic threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus is hitting retail-heavy REITs as investors worry about brick-and-mortar shopping. (Credit: Getty Images)

Coronavirus deals a blow to retail REITs
arrow_forward_ios