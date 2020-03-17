As coronavirus fears swept through New York City last week, some home sellers and their agents forged ahead.

The top five priciest new listings last week range from a $48 million condo at 15 Central Park West to a Greenwich Village townhouse asking $25 million.

Combined, the top five listings totaled $171 million. That’s nearly $43 million more than the previous week’s total and over $64 million more than the amount from the week before.

The uptick in the value of new listings was not expected, given the mounting number of COVID-19 cases and the stock market’s breathtaking plunges.

Last week, data from appraiser Jonathan Miller of Miller Samuel showed that listing inventory had slowed to a crawl.

By the end of last week, many residential brokerages, including new-development heavyweights Douglas Elliman Development Marketing and Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group, shifted to working remotely.

Some brokers began calling on their peers to halt property showings out of a “moral obligation” to government recommendations of social distancing. An industry-wide debate among residential firms in the city erupted over whether in-person showings should proceed while politicians called for non-essential activities to stop.

At the same time, luxury contract signings remained steady last week, according to the weekly Olshan Realty report.

Here’s a look at the five most expensive properties, and the agents representing them, that came online from March 9 through March 15, according to an analysis of StreetEasy and Compass data.

1. 15 Central Park West, Unit #PH41 | Upper West Side | $48 million

The three-bedroom condo has 13-foot ceilings, a fully-fitted chef’s kitchen and views of Central Park, Lower Manhattan and the Hudson River. The unit is being shown by private appointment, according to a description from listing agent Fredrik Eklund of Douglas Elliman.

2. 730 Park Avenue, Unit #10/11C | Upper East Side | $42 million

The six-bedroom co-op is in a building that dates to 1928 but the duplex was assembled from two units and gut-renovated to feature 21-foot ceilings and a cantilevered staircase with floating glass railings. It has a library and wood-burning fireplace. The seller is hedge funder Paul Yablon of Moore Capital Management. The Corcoran Group’s Elizabeth Sahlman has the listing.

3. Baccarat Hotel & Residences, Unit PH48/49 | Midtown | $39.9 million

The five-bed, five-bath condo spans 7,381 square feet with a 600-square-foot terrace. It’s been listed twice before — in 2018 and 2019 — at the same price. Elliman’s Eva Penson is handling the property.

4. 25 West 10th Street | Greenwich Village | $25 million

The nine-bedroom Greek Revival–style townhouse dates all the way back to 1846. The five-story home is 25 feet wide and spans 7,457 square feet. It has a rear garden and two outdoor terraces. Mark Thomas Amadei of Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

5. 15 Central Park West, Unit #24A | Upper West Side | $16.2 million

The five-bedroom condo offers nearly 2,220 square feet, 11-foot ceilings and a master ensuite bathroom including a Jacuzzi tub and therapy steam shower with body jets and an overhead rain-shower head. The listing agent is Noel Berk at Engel & Völkers New York City.

