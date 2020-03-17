Open Menu
TRD Talks Live: hear from NYC’s biggest brokerage heads

Liebman, Lorber, Ramirez and Freedman will talk brokerage best practices with TRD reporter Erin Hudson at 5 p.m. EST on Wednesday, March 18th

TRD NATIONAL /
Mar.March 17, 2020 06:24 PM
Staff
A pandemic is rocking the real estate industry, and its effects are unprecedented. With New York under threat of shelter-in-place and real estate stocks tanking, The Real Deal is committed to keeping readers connected to the business. That’s why we’re announcing a new web series, TRD TALKS LIVE. Starting tomorrow, TRD will be joined by some of the biggest names in real estate to discuss the industry in the age of the coronavirus. From brokerage best practices to making digital deals, we’ll give you all the information you need to do business from a social distance.

This Wednesday, March 18 at 5:00 p.m., reporter Erin Hudson will bring together Douglas Elliman executive chairman Howard M. Lorber, Corcoran President & CEO Pam Liebman, Brown Harris Stevens CEO Bess Freedman and Halstead Chairman & CEO Diane Ramirez for a digitized conversation. Register here for “Resi Responds: How big brokerages are dealing with coronavirus in NYC.”

Keep an eye out for more programming announcements soon. Topics may include keeping up commercial brokerage, how the hotel market is weathering the season, investment sales online, making the most of real estate distress and plenty more.

Interested in sponsoring TRD Talks Live? Email [email protected] to learn more.

