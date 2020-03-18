Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusBlackstoneCompassWeWork

City asks state to turn Javits into medical “surge” facility

Council speaker suggests similar use for Madison Square Garden

TRD NEW YORK /
Mar.March 18, 2020 12:00 PM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
 A view of Javits Center (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

A view of Javits Center (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

The Javits Convention Center is being eyed as a Covid-19 triage center.

With illnesses from novel coronavirus expected to keep rising, New York City has asked the state for the green light to turn the 760,000-square-foot building into a “medical surge” facility, Politico reported. The request is part of the de Blasio administration’s efforts to secure space for thousands of treatment beds.

As of Tuesday night, the city’s emergency management agency was still waiting on a response. But in a New York Times op-ed Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo advocated retrofitting and equipping existing facilities into temporary treatment centers with the help of the Army Corps of Engineers.

Read more

New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson supported the idea for Javits in a Tuesday radio interview and also suggested making Madison Square Garden another site where the sick can be treated.

Javits, on the West Side, is a state facility essentially controlled by Cuomo, while the Garden is owned by the Madison Square Garden Company. A ban on large gatherings has emptied major event venues statewide.

Council member Stephen Levin said the additional facilities are a necessity as the disease outbreak spreads in New York City. Mayor Bill de Blasio reported 923 cases of Covid-19 throughout the five boroughs Tuesday.

“If we don’t halt transmission within about a week, then we’re starting about 10 to 14 days after that, the hospital system will start to get overwhelmed, and it will start to get overwhelmed largely all at the same time and that’s the big issue,” Levin told Politico. “You’re going to start to see emergency departments run out of beds.” [Politico] — Erin Hudson

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusJavits Center

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images, Pixabay)

Construction groups urge Cuomo to spare industry from virus rule
From left: Realogy's Ryan Schneider, Cushman & Wakefield's Brett White and Newmark Knight Frank's Barry Gosin (Credit: iStock)

Brokerage stocks plunge amid market turmoil
President Donald Trump and HUD secretary Ben Carson (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump suspends HUD evictions, foreclosures amid coronavirus pandemic
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images, iStock)

New York imposes workplace limit on most businesses
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky (Photo by Mike Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times)

Airbnb calls for federal aid as hosts voice anger over policy changes
The group is also calling for the state to suspend rent, mortgage and utility payments (Credit: Housing Justive for All)

Tenant coalition demands $10B in “housing relief” in light of coronavirus
NYRAC's Heather McDonough Domi and Compass' Leonard Steinberg (Credit: Compass; Steinberg by Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Broker group asks StreetEasy to stop counting days on market
The U.S. hotel industry is asking the Trump administration for a $150 billion bailout. (Credit: Trump by Drew Angerer/Getty Images; Eric Pancer via Wikipedia Commons)

Hotel industry seeks $150B bailout as Marriott begins furlough
arrow_forward_ios