Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusBlackstoneCompassWeWork

Skeleton crews only: Cuomo further restricts workplace occupancy

Now only 25% of employees can report to work in New York

TRD NEW YORK /
Mar.March 19, 2020 11:55 AM
By Kathryn Brenzel
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Photo by Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images)


Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Photo by Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday further restricted the number of employees of most businesses who can report to work outside their homes.

Cuomo said only 25 percent of a non-essential company’s workforce can report to work. The governor had signed an executive order Wednesday that instituted a 50 percent limit, excluding “essential” businesses such as healthcare providers, grocery stores, construction companies and financial institutions.

When asked about his aversion to instituting a shelter-in-place policy, as Mayor Bill de Blasio has floated, the governor said the term is misleading and “scary.” He said the term evokes active-shooter situations or nuclear holocaust. He called the term a misnomer because people are still allowed to leave their homes.

“If I’m going out to help with pets … I’m not in a room in a post-nuclear holocaust waiting for an all-clear sign,” he said.

“Words matter at this point,” he added. “Shelter in place is a scary term for people, especially when they don’t know what it means, especially when you are not doing what it means.”

On Wednesday, Cuomo indicated that he would further restrict non-essential businesses before turning to more stringent regulations. The state has 4,152 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Write to Kathryn Brenzel at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Andrew CuomoCoronavirus

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Governor Andrew Cuomo and Senator James Skoufis (Credit: Getty Images, NY Senate)

Owners of some residential properties can’t hide behind
LLCs anymore
Governor Andrew Cuomo and 538 Johnson Avenue in Brooklyn (Credit: Google Maps and Getty Images)

Landlords take another hit: Cuomo signs expanded Loft Law
Governor Andrew Cuomo (Credit: Getty Images)

Cuomo wants to exempt NYC from prevailing wage bill
Lennar’s Stuart Miller

Lennar says homes are still selling despite coronavirus
Governor Andrew Cuomo (Cuomo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images; iStock)

Cuomo suspends foreclosures and mortgage payments
EMC Commissioner Deanne Criswell (Credit: Criswell by Ron Adar / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images; Tim36272 via Wikipedia Commons)

NYC hospitals may soon turn to hotels for extra beds
Governor Andrew Cuomo (Credit: Ron Adar / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Cuomo exempts construction, certain residential services from virus order
President Donald Trump (Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images; iStock)

In a bid to boost the economy, Trump may give new life to EB-5 program
arrow_forward_ios