New York’s largest projects in February were all about The Bronx.

The borough took six out of the top 10 spots, including all of the top five. The largest project filed in the borough and the city last month was a residential development at 2082 Boston Road from Phipps Houses spanning approximately 321,000 square feet, followed by a building in the massive La Central development spanning about 255,000 square feet. Another La Central building spanning 157,500 square feet took the No. 4 spot.

Overall, the list was split between six projects in The Bronx, three projects in Brooklyn and one project in Queens. No Staten Island projects made the cut last month. The projects were filed before the coronavirus’ rapid acceleration across the country.

The full list of February’s top 10 biggest real estate projects is as follows:

1. 2082 Boston Road, The Bronx

Phipps Houses, one of New York’s largest affordable housing developers, is planning a roughly 321,000-square-foot residential building in the West Farms neighborhood. The project will stand 16 stories and 166 feet tall, and it will contain 279 residential units.

2. 671 Brook Avenue, The Bronx

BRP Companies filed plans for this roughly 255,000-square-foot building, which will be part of the massive La Central development in the South Bronx. This mixed-use property will be split between 241,000 square feet of residential space, 1,700 square feet of commercial space and 12,200 square feet of community space. It will stand 25 stories tall with 254 residential units. This will be the fourth building to go up in the mixed-income project, which is also being developed by Hudson Companies.

3. 1600 Macombs Road, The Bronx

Palladia Housing Corporation is planning a roughly 254,000-square-foot mixed-use project in Morris Heights. The 14-story building will have 316 residential units and include community space as well.

4. 625 Brook Avenue, The Bronx

This project is also part of the La Central development in the South Bronx. Hudson Companies filed plans for the building, which will span 157,500 square feet, split between 151,000 square feet of residential space and 6,500 square feet of community space. It will stand 13 stories and 124 feet tall with 166 residential units.

5. 4200 Grace Avenue, The Bronx

The New York City School Construction Authority is planning to build a roughly 103,000-square-foot school in Wakefield. The building will stand four stories and 64 feet tall.

6. 122 Sandford Street, Brooklyn

The first project outside the Bronx to make the list was a mixed-use development in Bedford-Stuyvesant from Leviathan Capital. It will span about 102,000 square feet, split between 91,000 square feet of residential space and 12,000 square feet of commercial space, and it will stand 10 stories tall with 132 residential units, at least some of which will be affordable. The project will also include 54 parking spaces.

7. 240 Huntington Street, Brooklyn

Monadnock Development is planning a roughly 100,000-square-foot commercial building in Gowanus. The project will be split between 65,000 square feet of commercial space and 35,000 square feet of manufacturing space, and it will stand six stories and 86 feet tall.

8. 34 Union Avenue, Brooklyn

Simon Dushinsky’s Rabsky Group is planning a 99,000-square-foot mixed-use building in Williamsburg with residential, community and commercial space. The project will stand 12 stories and 114 feet tall with 78 residential units. At least some of the residential units will be affordable housing.

9. 1746 Andrews Avenue South, The Bronx

Volunteers of America is planning a roughly 76,000-square-foot residential building in University Heights. The project will be an affordable housing development for seniors. It will stand nine stories and 101 feet tall with 118 residential units.

10. 70-50 Queens Boulevard, Queens

The final project on February’s list was a roughly 71,000-square-foot school that Gadi Benhamo is planning in Elmhurst. The building will stand five stories and 74 feet tall.