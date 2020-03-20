Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusBlackstoneCompassWeWork

Columbia offers small businesses free rent for April and May

University hopes move will help tenants through coronavirus pandemic

TRD NEW YORK /
Mar.March 20, 2020 04:45 PM
By Eddie Small
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Columbia University

Columbia University (Credit: Columbia University)

Columbia University is giving its Upper Manhattan business tenants two months of free rent.

Small businesses in the school’s retail portfolio will not have to pay rent for April and May to help them endure the coronavirus pandemic, the school announced Friday. The move applies to qualifying small businesses in Columbia’s 600,000 square feet of retail space across Morningside Heights, Harlem and Washington Heights.

Read more

“This is the hardest of times for everyone, and noticeably for our retail partners,” Columbia’s executive vice president for facilities and operations David Greenberg said in a statement, “and we will do everything we can to help them get through this crisis.”

The university highlighted that many of its food and beverage tenants are still open for takeout and delivery services, including the cafe Wu + Nussbaum and Tom’s Restaurant of “Seinfeld” fame.

Mayor Bill de Blasio cheered the idea of a rent moratorium Friday during his weekly appearance on WNYC with Brian Lehrer, although he acknowledged that he needed to figure out if the city has authority to enact one or if the state would have to do it.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo did not mention a rent moratorium in a press conference he held Friday, although he did announce a 90-day moratorium on residential and commercial evictions. A state administrative judge had halted evictions earlier in the week.

A decade ago, Columbia received criticism for its efforts to use eminent domain to expand its campus. But Friday, the university’s tweet of its rent break drew 59 likes and was retweeted 16 times in its first hour.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Columbia UniversityCoronavirussmall businesses

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
(Credit: Pixabay)

REIT declines outpace stock market amid shutdowns nationwide
Governor Andrew Cuomo (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images; iStock)

Cuomo’s foreclosure, mortgage moratorium has no teeth
32BJ SEIU President Kyle Bragg and Realty Board on Labor Relations president Howard Rothschild (Credit: Facebook, Linkedin)

Landlords extend building workers’ benefits in light of pandemic
Illinois to issue shelter-in-place order: report

Illinois to issue shelter-in-place order: report
(Credit: iStock)

Retailers tell landlords they could stop paying rent soon
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Photo by William Farrington-Pool/Getty Images)

De Blasio says he will pursue rent moratorium
Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all non-essential businesses to operate remotely (Credit: Getty Images)

Cuomo announces drastic rules: No gathering, no going to work
Governor Andrew Cuomo (Credit: Cuomo by Richard Drew-Pool/Getty Images; iStock)

Cuomo authorizes notaries to sign virtually
arrow_forward_ios