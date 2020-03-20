Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusBlackstoneCompassWeWork

Cuomo authorizes notaries to sign virtually

Governor's executive order allows real estate deals to keep moving

TRD NEW YORK /
Mar.March 20, 2020 12:20 PM
By E.B. Solomont
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Governor Andrew Cuomo (Credit: Cuomo by Richard Drew-Pool/Getty Images; iStock)

Governor Andrew Cuomo (Credit: Cuomo by Richard Drew-Pool/Getty Images; iStock)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has authorized notaries in New York State to sign documents virtually — a move that will keep real estate moving on the heels of an announcement that only essential workers may go to work.

In an executive order signed Thursday night, Cuomo allowed notaries to sign documents using video conferencing through April 18, provided the parties can interact during the call. The order said notaries may need to present valid photo ID during the video conference, and those seeking notarization must physically be in New York State.

Brokers and attorneys said the move — which is good for business in general — would facilitate pending real estate deals, and prevent a logjam of closings.

“Thank goodness,” said Warburg Realty’s Jason Haber, who said without a virtual-notary option the industry would be at a standstill. “If you can’t get everyone in the same room, how do you transact?”

Haber said he knows of deals set to close next week. “The buyer is still moving forward, the banks are still there. If all parties are ready, willing and able, this relief will help get those transactions done.”

On Thursday, Cuomo said mortgage payments and foreclosures in New York will be suspended for 90 days in light of the pandemic. There will also be a grace period for loan modification, no negative reporting to credit bureaus and no late or online payment fees for the next three months.

Over the past week, many agents have shifted to virtual showings and open houses. (However, the industry is divided on whether firms should, as a policy, suspend showings.)

Attorney Bruce Cohen, of Cohen & Frankel, said he’s still seeing deals.

“It’s not the volume we saw before — or anything near it — but it’s not dead,” he said. “People need a place to live.”

Last week, he was involved in a sale at the Parc Loggia, at 15 West 61st Street. “No one went to the closing,” he said. “We mailed everything to the title company.”

Cohen said he’s all for anything that can keep business moving.

“You have to work in the environment you’re in,” he said. “In the real world, I do not know that I’d like any of these things but in this world it’s a really tough situation.”

Read more

Write to E.B. Solomont at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Andrew CuomoCoronavirusREBNY

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Governor Andrew Cuomo and Senator James Skoufis (Credit: Getty Images, NY Senate)

Owners of some residential properties can’t hide behind
LLCs anymore
Governor Andrew Cuomo and 538 Johnson Avenue in Brooklyn (Credit: Google Maps and Getty Images)

Landlords take another hit: Cuomo signs expanded Loft Law
John Banks

High expectations: A look at John Banks’ 4 years at REBNY
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Photo by William Farrington-Pool/Getty Images)

De Blasio says he will pursue rent moratorium
Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all non-essential businesses to operate remotely (Credit: Getty Images)

Cuomo announces drastic rules: No gathering, no going to work
New York officials announced six new cases of coronavirus in six separate homeless shelters. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

Coronavirus hits New York’s homeless shelters
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California issues statewide “stay at home” order, allowing only essential businesses to remain open
New York landlords are preparing for coronavirus outbreaks in their buildings, but say they will need help when the rent checks stop. (Governor Andrew Cuomo by by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images; Mayor Bill de Blasio by EuropaNewswire/Gado/Getty Images)

Landlords brace for impact of pandemic
arrow_forward_ios