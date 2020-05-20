Open Menu

Compass’ chief people officer is out

Sara Patterson leaves after three months; firm hires new general counsel

TRD NATIONAL /
May.May 20, 2020 05:13 PM
By E.B. Solomont
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Sara Patterson and Compass CEO Robert Reffkin (Credit: Getty Images)

Sara Patterson and Compass CEO Robert Reffkin (Credit: Getty Images)

Sara Patterson, the top human-resources executive at Compass, is out after just three months at the residential brokerage.

In an email to staff Wednesday seen by The Real Deal, CEO Robert Reffkin said the brokerage hired Brad Serwin, a Glassdoor executive, as general counsel. But he noted that the firm also “parted ways” with Patterson, a former Walmart and Gilt executive, who was hired as chief people officer in February.

Serwin replaces David Carp, who left in April. Serwin, Reffkin said, “will help us continue to grow while laying the foundation for an eventual IPO.”

Reffkin also noted that Patterson would be replaced by Margaret Smith, who has been at Compass for three years and most recently served as head of talent.

Compass slashed spending after the coronavirus shut down activity in key markets. In March, it laid off 15 percent of its staff after projecting a 50 percent drop in revenue for the next six months. It also reduced salaries by 10 to 50 percent.

Read more

Last year, one of its biggest departures was COO Maelle Gavet, who left just a few months after Compass’ top marketing and product executives resigned or were forced out.

Having raised $1.5 billion from investors, most prominently SoftBank, Compass was valued at $6.4 billion in July. But that number has come under scrutiny after WeWork’s botched IPO. The co-working firm, once valued at $47 billion, was this week valued at $2.9 billion.

During an appearance on CNBC on Wednesday, Reffkin conveyed optimism in the market and in his own firm’s prospects. Year-to-date revenue is up 47 percent year-over-year, he said, adding that “we’re seeing an accelerated shift from traditional companies to tech-enabled companies.” In the email to staff, Reffkin noted that Compass was starting a cloud-based initiative that would allow them to support “customers” virtually and “launch in new markets more quickly and in areas we might not have previously considered.”

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
compassRobert Reffkinsoftbank

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Photo illustration of Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son in The Last Supper (Illustration by The Real Deal)

Masa Son says Jesus Christ was also misunderstood

Masa Son says Jesus Christ was also misunderstood
425 3rd Street in Brooklyn (Credit: Google Maps)

Hope springs ephemeral: Brooklyn luxe market retreats

Hope springs ephemeral: Brooklyn luxe market retreats
Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son and WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani (Credit: Son by Alessandro Di Ciommo/NurPhoto via Getty Images; Mathrani by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

WeWork’s valuation drops to $2.9B

WeWork’s valuation drops to $2.9B
Oli Farago, founder and CEO of the real estate acquisition and asset management tool Coyote Software 

Real estate players get creative on Zoom during lockdown

Real estate players get creative on Zoom during lockdown
For top LA resi agents, it’s strictly posi vibes

For top LA resi agents, it’s strictly posi vibes

For top LA resi agents, it’s strictly posi vibes
617 11th Street (Credit: Google Maps)

Brooklyn luxury market sees 3rd straight week with 4 contracts

Brooklyn luxury market sees 3rd straight week with 4 contracts
Don’t miss LA’s top dealmakers on Monday’s TRD Talk

Don’t miss LA’s top dealmakers on Monday’s TRD Talk

Don’t miss LA’s top dealmakers on Monday’s TRD Talk
From left: Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann and  WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani (Credit: Getty Images)

Adam Neumann suing SoftBank for abuse of power

Adam Neumann suing SoftBank for abuse of power
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.