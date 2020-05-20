Open Menu

Queens spa accused of prostitution sues landlord to keep lease

Salon also plagued by leaky pipes and coronavirus shutdown, lawsuit claims

TRD NEW YORK /
May.May 20, 2020 04:40 PM
By Eddie Small Research by Kevin Sun
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The spa (highlighted) is located at 83-02 Broadway in Elmhurst (Credit: Google Maps)

The spa (highlighted) is located at 83-02 Broadway in Elmhurst (Credit: Google Maps)

A spa owner whose workplace has been plagued by leaky pipes, the coronavirus and charges of employee prostitution is trying to save her lease, according to a lawsuit.

Businesswoman Zhong Kai Li signed a lease with JDZ Holding for 83-02 Broadway in Elmhurst that was supposed to run from March 2019 through February 2027, the lawsuit claims. She invested more than $100,000 in renovations and opened a spa that offers “body skin care, including body scrubs, and foot rubs” but not massages, according to court papers. The suit claims it mainly serves female customers.

In November the spa started suffering from leaky pipes, which ultimately damaged its toilet and bathroom, but JDZ did nothing to fix the problem, according to the lawsuit. The problem came to a head in March, when a large pipe flooded the building and forced the spa to close, the suit says.

The spa owner repaired the damage herself, but JDZ still has not reimbursed her, according to court papers.

The police then closed the spa on March 12 over allegations that employees had “accepted money in exchange for sexual conduct,” but Li still does not know who these employees are and had no idea that this was happening, according to the lawsuit.

Li says she has “a zero-tolerance policy for sexual misconduct,” and her suit cites an instance in 2015 when police told her that staffers at another spa she ran at 83-12 Broadway in Elmhurst were “engaging in sexual behavior.” The suit says Li promptly fired those employees and worked with the NYPD to make sure it didn’t keep happening, and she would like to take the same actions at her current spa, the lawsuit says. The NYPD declined to comment.

Li received a notice from JDZ in May demanding that she fix her lease violations stemming from the NYPD allegations and pay her rent, water charges and late charges for the month, according to court papers. She says she cannot pay the April charges because of the NYPD closure and the pandemic, but she will pay them once she can reopen the spa.

The lawsuit claims that the JDZ notice proves the landlord never wanted Li to run a business at the building. Rather, it alleges, JDZ just wanted her to renovate the property and now wants to profit off of her work by leasing it to another tenant for more money.

The entrepreneur is asking the court for a declaratory judgment that her lease is still in effect, and an injunction to prevent JDZ from ending it. She is suing for breach of contract, harassment and negligence as well.

Li’s attorney, Steven Beard, did not respond to a request for comment. Representatives for JDZ could not be reached.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
elmhurstnypdReal Estate Lawsuits

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
NY State Supreme Courthouse (Credit: iStock, Wikipedia Commons)

Courts to allow new cases to proceed, possibly including some evictions

Courts to allow new cases to proceed, possibly including some evictions
Photo illustration of Hidrock CEO Abraham Hidary, 54 Madison CEO Henry Silverman and 12 East 48th Street (Credit: 54 Madison Partners, iStock)

Judge green-lights mezzanine foreclosure of Hidrock’s Midtown hotel project

Judge green-lights mezzanine foreclosure of Hidrock’s Midtown hotel project
90 West Street (Credit: Google Maps, iStock)

This landlord’s legal win could give boost to other owners in overcharge cases

This landlord’s legal win could give boost to other owners in overcharge cases
From left: Anbang’s Andrew Miller, Hidrock CEO Abraham Hidary, Brooklyn Boulders CEO Jeremy Balboni

Covid and the courts: New lawsuits target busted real estate deals

Covid and the courts: New lawsuits target busted real estate deals
Former Gamma CIO Richard Kulick with CEO N. Richard Kalikow and president Jonathan Kalikow (Credit: Gamma)

Former Gamma Real Estate exec says company cheated him out of millions

Former Gamma Real Estate exec says company cheated him out of millions
The Jemal brothers are accusing each other of taking cash from their real estate companies. (Credit: iStock)

He started it: Jemal brothers accuse each other in lawsuits

He started it: Jemal brothers accuse each other in lawsuits
144-06 88th Avenue in Queens and Attorney General Letitia James (Google Maps; James byErik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Judge denies Zara Realty’s bid to dismiss AG lawsuit

Judge denies Zara Realty’s bid to dismiss AG lawsuit
From left: 417 Suydam Street and 818 Woodward Avenue (Credit: Google Maps)

Sellers used pandemic, Passover to default buyer: lawsuit

Sellers used pandemic, Passover to default buyer: lawsuit
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.