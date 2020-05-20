Open Menu

TRD Insights: Homebuilder confidence rebounded in May

National Association of Homebuilders index had plunged in April

TRD INSIGHTS /
May.May 20, 2020 08:00 AM
By Jerome Dineen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Credit: iStock)

(Credit: iStock)

Homebuilder confidence in May improved from horrible to merely bad.

The National Association of Homebuilders/Wells Fargo preliminary Housing Market Index rebounded to 37 in May after plunging in April to 30 in its sharpest single-month drop ever. Homebuilder confidence is considered negative when the index falls below 50.

The index was lower in the Northeast, which has the most coronavirus-related deaths in the country and where officials have taken more stringent measures to curb the pandemic. Confidence there continued searching for rock bottom, declining two points in May to 17. In all other regions, the index climbed by at least seven points.

The NAHB index is also broken down into three components. Homebuilders’ confidence in the single-family home market increased to 42 in May from 36 last month. Looking ahead, prospects are rosier. Confidence in that market six months from now increased to 46 from 36 last month. The third component, prospective buyer traffic, gained but remained abysmal, increasing to 21 from its April level of 13.

The NAHB housing index is based on a monthly survey of homebuilders. It is meant to check the temperature of homebuilder confidence in the single-family market.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirushomebuildersTRD Insights

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
A photo illustration of Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon (Getty; iStock)

Goldman Sachs to juice cash-strapped real estate owners with $3B fund

Goldman Sachs to juice cash-strapped real estate owners with $3B fund
How the pandemic is shaking up property taxes in 4 major markets

How the pandemic is shaking up property taxes in 4 major markets

How the pandemic is shaking up property taxes in 4 major markets
Millions of new jobless claims were filed last week, as all 50 states have now begun the complicated process of reopening their economies for business. (Getty, iStock)

Brokers, gig workers add to swelling unemployment ranks

Brokers, gig workers add to swelling unemployment ranks
TRD Insights: Resi construction plunges in April

TRD Insights: Resi construction plunges in April

TRD Insights: Resi construction plunges in April
With home sellers also staying on the sidelines amid the public-health crisis, the market is now giving rise to bidding wars. (iStock)

The return of the bidding war

The return of the bidding war
MetLife researchers “expect many firms to try (and fail)” permanent work from home arrangements in the near-term, though the long-term impact may be offset by other considerations. (Credit: iStock)

TRD Insights: “Pandemic compliant” offices may offset remote work impact

TRD Insights: “Pandemic compliant” offices may offset remote work impact
Stay Alfred CEO Jordan Allen

Stay Alfred, VC-backed hospitality startup, closes for good

Stay Alfred, VC-backed hospitality startup, closes for good
Continuum on South Beach, Marquis Miami and Brickell Flatiron (Credit: Continuum by Kike Flores Photo, Marquis by Marc Averette/Wikimedia, Brickell via Wikimedia Commons, iStock)

Living in a SoFla luxury condo tower takes on a whole new look

Living in a SoFla luxury condo tower takes on a whole new look
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.