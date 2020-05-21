Open Menu

Aby Rosen is bringing back the Chrysler Building’s observation deck

Landmarks Preservation Commission approved the plan after a Zoom presentation

TRD NEW YORK /
May.May 21, 2020 09:16 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Aby Rosen of RFR Realty and the Chrysler Building (Getty; iStock)

Aby Rosen of RFR Realty and the Chrysler Building (Getty; iStock)

The last observation deck at the Chrysler Building closed in 1945. Now, it’s getting a new one.

Aby Rosen’s RFR Realty and architecture firm Gensler received unanimous approval from the Landmarks Preservation Commission for the plans, which were presented in a Zoom meeting Tuesday.

The deck will be positioned on the terraces that frame the 61st floor of the 77-floor tower, according to the New York Post. They will feature eight-foot-tall protective glass walls, which Rosen reportedly told the commission would be virtually invisible from the ground.

Read more

RFR and partner Sigma Holding GmbH bought the ground lease for the building at 405 Lexington Avenue from Tishman Speyer and an Abu Dhabi fund last year for $151 million. Since then, Rosen has been discreet about his plans for the iconic structure, however, he told Bloomberg last year that he wanted to bring back the Cloud Club venue, and has reportedly expressed a desire to include retail and restaurants at the site.

The Real Deal previously reported that RFR gave existing retail tenants notice last June that their leases would not be renewed, because the owner wants to restore and renovate. At least six retailers, including a barbershop and a dry cleaner, have since vacated the site.

The previous observation deck, known as the Celestial, was on the 71st floor. It’s unclear when the new deck will be opened to the public, but it will face competition. SL Green Realty is planning an observation deck at the nearby One Vanderbilt, and last year Related Companies opened The Edge at 30 Hudson Yards, the tallest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere. [NYP] — Sylvia Varnham O’Regan

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Aby Rosenchrysler buildingRFR Realty

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Beny Steinmetz and a rendering of The XI at 76 11th Avenue (JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images; BIG)

Mining company asks court to reveal Beny Steinmetz’s NYC real estate plays

Mining company asks court to reveal Beny Steinmetz’s NYC real estate plays
Aby Rosen and the Chrysler Building (Credit: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Aby Rosen seeks to rework Chrysler Building ground lease

Aby Rosen seeks to rework Chrysler Building ground lease
RFR Realty’s Aby Rosen with 1600 Broadway and 900 Third Avenue (Credit: Getty Images, Google Maps)

Aby Rosen ditches $600M in building buys

Aby Rosen ditches $600M in building buys
The Chrysler Building and Aby Rosen (Credit: Rosen by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Retail tenants disappearing from Chrysler Building

Retail tenants disappearing from Chrysler Building
522 Fifth Avenue, Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman and RFR Realty’s Aby Rosen (Credit: Getty Images; Google Maps)

RFR to buy Morgan Stanley’s 522 Fifth Avenue for $350M

RFR to buy Morgan Stanley’s 522 Fifth Avenue for $350M
RFR Realty's Aby Rosen, 900 Third Avenue, and Paramount's Albert behler (Credit: Getty Images, Google Maps)

Aby Rosen in talks to buy Paramount’s East Side tower for $400M

Aby Rosen in talks to buy Paramount’s East Side tower for $400M
RFR Realty's Aby Rosen, Brookfield's Ric Clark and the Lever House at 390 Park Avenue (Credit: Getty Images and Google Maps)

Aby Rosen’s new landlords move to take control of Lever House

Aby Rosen’s new landlords move to take control of Lever House
Brookfield's Rick Clark and RFR Realty's Aby Rosen with the Lever House at 390 Park Avenue (Credit: Getty Images and Google Maps)

Aby Rosen makes it two Lever House lawsuits in two weeks

Aby Rosen makes it two Lever House lawsuits in two weeks
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.