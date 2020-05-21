Open Menu

TRD Insights: “Pandemic compliant” offices may offset remote work impact

MetLife researchers “expect many firms to try (and fail)” permanent work-from-home

TRD INSIGHTS /
May.May 21, 2020 08:00 AM
By Kevin Sun
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
MetLife researchers “expect many firms to try (and fail)” permanent work from home arrangements in the near-term, though the long-term impact may be offset by other considerations. (Credit: iStock)

MetLife researchers “expect many firms to try (and fail)” permanent work from home arrangements in the near-term, though the long-term impact may be offset by other considerations. (Credit: iStock)

Twitter’s declaration last week that employees would be allowed to work from home permanently raised eyebrows in the commercial real estate world. But not everyone is sold on a remote-work takeover.

A recent research report from MetLife Investment Management calls for “a more nuanced approach” to the issue, noting that two outcomes of the pandemic — higher rates of remote work and demand for “pandemic compliant” office configurations — are likely to have offsetting impacts on demand.

While skeptical of any long-term impact on demand for office space, MetLife researchers say they “expect many firms to try (and fail) with permanent work from home arrangements in the near term.”

The analysis cites a number of studies over the past decade that have found that full time working from home reduces productivity, while partial working from home (one or two days a week) increases it. Partial working from home should have less of an impact on office space demand, because workers will still need space when they do come into the office — and may also be less willing to share desks through “hotelling” in a post-pandemic world.

Additionally, the analysis concludes that post-coronavirus office setups are somewhat likely to reverse the recent trend towards densification: “We believe it could be reasonable to expect 25% of office tenants to adopt pandemic compliance (with at least six feet distances between desks) as a result of this crisis.”

As the below graphs from the analysis show, while office density has had its ups and downs over the past three decades, the total amount of occupied office space in the U.S. has consistently trended upwards with just slight dips during recessions.

Source: MetLife Investment Management

Source: MetLife Investment Management

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusOffice LeasingTRD Insights

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
A photo illustration of Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon (Getty; iStock)

Goldman Sachs to juice cash-strapped real estate owners with $3B fund

Goldman Sachs to juice cash-strapped real estate owners with $3B fund
How the pandemic is shaking up property taxes in 4 major markets

How the pandemic is shaking up property taxes in 4 major markets

How the pandemic is shaking up property taxes in 4 major markets
Millions of new jobless claims were filed last week, as all 50 states have now begun the complicated process of reopening their economies for business. (Getty, iStock)

Brokers, gig workers add to swelling unemployment ranks

Brokers, gig workers add to swelling unemployment ranks
TRD Insights: Resi construction plunges in April

TRD Insights: Resi construction plunges in April

TRD Insights: Resi construction plunges in April
With home sellers also staying on the sidelines amid the public-health crisis, the market is now giving rise to bidding wars. (iStock)

The return of the bidding war

The return of the bidding war
Stay Alfred CEO Jordan Allen

Stay Alfred, VC-backed hospitality startup, closes for good

Stay Alfred, VC-backed hospitality startup, closes for good
Continuum on South Beach, Marquis Miami and Brickell Flatiron (Credit: Continuum by Kike Flores Photo, Marquis by Marc Averette/Wikimedia, Brickell via Wikimedia Commons, iStock)

Living in a SoFla luxury condo tower takes on a whole new look

Living in a SoFla luxury condo tower takes on a whole new look
NY State Supreme Courthouse (Credit: iStock, Wikipedia Commons)

Courts to allow new cases to proceed, possibly including some evictions

Courts to allow new cases to proceed, possibly including some evictions
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.